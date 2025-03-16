First Lady Oluremi Tinubu receives 2024 Woman of the Year Award

L-R …Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare; Representative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi, Tinubu, Wife of Speaker House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, Chairman of the Award ceremony, Chief Bode George; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and others during the Presentation of the 2024 Woman of the Year Award to the First Lady by the Independent Newspapers held in Lagos on Saturday 15th March, 2025.

.Dedicates award to all Nigerian women, youth and children

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has bagged the 2024 Woman of the Year Award.

The Award which was conferred on her by the Independent Newspaper was in recognition of her various contributions in various aspects not only as the First Lady of Nigeria but as a former legislator and wife of a Governor.

A cross-section of Wives of National Assembly Members, Family Members and Female Politicians with the Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Remi Hamzat, Wife of the Speaker House of Representatives Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwoolu, Chief Olabode George, SSG to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Salu- Hundeyin after the presentation of the 2024 Woman of the Year Award to the First Lady( which was received on her behalf by the Wife of the Speaker) by the Independent Newspapers held in Lagos on Saturday 15th March, 2025.

In her response after receiving the award, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was represented by the wife of the Speaker, House of Representative, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass stated that the Award will spur her to do more for Nigerians.

“She asked me to thank the Board f Directors of Independent Newspapers Limited for this great honour accorded to her and this will also inspire her to do more work”.

Also the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde got the Man of the Year Award and Chief Bisi Akande, former APC National Chairman who got the Life Time Award.

The awards were presented by the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Olabode George.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2