Celebrating Zubaida Umar’s impactful Year as DG of NEMA

L-R: Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, North East Zonal Coordinator NEMA, Mr Sirajo Abdullahi and Assistant Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, Ms. Lydia Wagami at the NEMA warehouse during an inspection of relief items provided for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons affected by flood in Maiduguri on Monday, 16th September, 2024.

MANZO EZEKIEL

It’s a year now when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Mrs Zubaida Umar as the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), effective 15th March 2024.

In marking the milestone, it is only fitting to reflect on the period that has been defined by dedication, innovation, and impactful service to the nation. Since assuming office, Mrs. Zubaida Umar has demonstrated visionary leadership in managing some of the nation’s most challenging emergencies, including the devastating 2024 nationwide floods, and has repositioned NEMA as a proactive and people-centered agency.

When Mrs. Zubaida Umar was appointed as NEMA’s Director General, she brought with her a wealth of experience, strategic foresight, and an inclusive leadership style that has significantly transformed the agency’s operations. Her vision to modernize emergency response mechanisms, improve inter-agency collaboration, and ensure timely interventions for vulnerable populations has yielded tangible results in just one year.

Perhaps, one of her most outstanding achievements was her exceptional leadership in coordinating the national response to the 2024 floods, which impacted millions across the country. Demonstrating remarkable courage, she temporarily relocated to Maiduguri after the city’s inundation due to the overflow from the Alau Dam. There, she personally collaborated with the Borno State Government and various stakeholders to rescue trapped residents, provide emergency relief, and deployed mobile water purifiers from NEMA to the affected areas.

Notably, while in Maiduguri, the Director-General of NEMA simultaneously coordinated emergency interventions in more than 30 other states also affected by the floods, where NEMA teams were actively deployed. Through her unwavering commitment and tenacious leadership, NEMA swiftly mobilized emergency response teams, distributed relief materials, and facilitated evacuations in collaboration with state governments, the military, and other stakeholders.

Her efforts not only reflect her dedication to public service but also highlight her ability to effectively manage large-scale operations under pressure. This experience has undoubtedly enhanced her credibility and influence in future initiatives aimed at disaster management and community resilience.

Prior to the floods, NEMA under her leadership strengthened its Early Warning Systems, issuing timely alerts that enabled communities to prepare and mitigate loss of lives and property. Her visionary prepositioning of rescue teams also enabled swift responses.

Within hours of reported flood incidents, NEMA teams were on the ground providing rescue operations, temporary shelters, food, and medical aid, demonstrating an unprecedented speed of action. Through the strengthening of collaboration and partnership with stakeholders, the Nigerian Armed Forces, Red Cross, UN agencies, and other humanitarian organizations offered much-needed cooperation and also deployed to ensure a coordinated and efficient response to the incidents.

Mrs. Zubaida Umar also prioritized capacity building, ensuring that NEMA staff and volunteers received cutting-edge training in disaster management, risk reduction, and community engagement. Through innovative public awareness campaigns, she brought disaster preparedness closer to communities, especially vulnerable rural populations, empowering them with knowledge to act in emergencies.

Her tenure so far also seen the launch of technology-driven solutions, including a centralized emergency response dashboard, enhancing real-time monitoring of disaster situations and faster mobilization of resources.

Recognizing that effective disaster management requires collaboration, she strengthened partnerships with both local and international organizations. Under her leadership, NEMA expanded its ties with bodies such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), securing technical and material support that bolstered the agency’s capacity.

Mrs. Zubaida Umar’s first year as DG of NEMA stands as a testament to the power of competent, compassionate, and visionary leadership. Her ability to steer the agency through one of the most challenging disaster years in Nigeria’s recent history, while also laying the foundation for future resilience, has earned her national and international recognition.

We in NEMA today celebrate this milestone in Mrs. Umar’s leadership with high hopes that under her supervision of the agency, Nigeria stands better prepared to confront future emergencies, safeguard lives, and promote sustainable recovery. Indeed, her first year is not just a celebration of time, but of service, impact, and unwavering commitment to humanity.

Congratulations to Mrs. Zubaida Umar on her remarkable first year as DG, NEMA — a year that has redefined emergency management in Nigeria.

