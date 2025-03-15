President Tinubu asked to publicly declare his stance on Rivers crisis as INC blasts Wike

Warns that moves to impeach Fubara could trigger severe economic repercussions for Nigeria

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Despite his early intervention and recent admonitions on the feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, President Bola Tinubu has been asked to publicly and honestly declare his stance on the protracted crisis rocking Rivers State.

The call followed a recent outburst by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike where he made some comments against the people of Ijaw ethnic nation, which the people considered as derogatory and insulting.

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, in their reaction to comments credited to Wike during a media chat in Abuja in which he allegedly said the Ijaw people are a minority of minorities in Rivers and other South South States except for Bayelsa, urged President Tinubu to call the FCT Minister to order over his comments against the Ijaw people.

The INC also warned against moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara over the ongoing face-off between the executive and the legislatures, from the political crisis in the state, stressing that impeachment of Governor Fubara could trigger severe economic repercussions for Nigeria.

The President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Professor Benjamin Okaba during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, berated the FCT Minister for allegedly insulting the Ijaw Nation and late Elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, describing him (Wike), as a “drowning man” who is desperately trying to drag others down with him.

Okaba declared that the Ijaw people would no longer tolerate Wike’s continuous attacks, insults and disrespect against them for whatsoever reason.

The INC President who could not hold back his anger called on President Bola Tinubu, not to sit tight and allow the FCT Minister bring disrespect to his government, stating that the President must make a choice between Nyesom Wike and the Ijaw Nation.

He recalled Wike’s past derogatory remarks against the Ijaws where according to him, Wike stood in a church and wished for “thunder to fire all Ijaw people.”

He however stated that the Ijaws, being the original custodians of their heritage, returned the thunder to Wike, which, in his words, is the reason why the FCT Minister is visibly deteriorating in his physical condition.

He said, “This is beyond politics. This is about the dignity of the Ijaw Nation. We will not be disrespected, and we will not allow one man to divide us.

“The Ijaw people have been patient for too long, but their resolve should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

On the protracted political crisis in Rivers State, the INC President restated the unalloyed support of the Ijaw nation for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He disclosed that the INC had advised the Governor to remain respectful and continue to seek peace, even in the face of provocation, as the entire Ijaw Nation stands firmly behind him, saying, “Governor Sim Fubara has our full backing, and we will ensure that he is not intimidated or undermined.”

, The INC President also bemoaned the blockade of the temporal Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, preventing Governor Fubara from presenting the 2025 budget as ordered by the Supreme Court.

INC also condemned the actions of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, stating that he cannot drag the Ikwerre and Ijaw ethnic groups into a tribal war through his comments and political maneuvers.

“Ikwerre and Ijaw will never go to war because of Wike. The Ikwerre people have already apologized to the Ijaw nation for Wike’s behavior toward Fubara.

“If the President of Ogbakor Ikwerre, my contemporary, had spoken, I would have responded differently. But since it is Wike, I will not dignify him with a reply. Ikwerre is not at war with Ijaw. Wike is simply at war with himself.”

Okaba said the action of the lawmakers shows that they are not ready for peace or not interested in the welfare of Rivers people but are instead serving Wike’s personal agenda.

“These lawmakers are acting this way because Wike personally financed their election. He handpicked them, and he said so publicly. That is why I am not surprised by their behavior.

“Some people say Sim Fubara is weak, but he is only respecting the rule of law. He assured the President that he would implement the Supreme Court’s judgment, so why should the lawmakers block him from entering the Assembly? He questioned.

The INC President also pointed out the lawmakers’ contradictory actions: “These same lawmakers gave the Governor 48-hour and 72-hour ultimatums to present the budget. They also demanded that he sack 19 Commissioners. If he sacks the Commissioners, including the Commissioner for Finance, who then prepares the budget?”

Professor Okaba warned that any forceful or malicious impeachment of Fubara would be met with strong resistance.

“If they go ahead and impeach Sim Fubara recklessly, we will resist it. The consequences will be too heavy for the entire country to bear. This is not a threat, it is a reality.”

