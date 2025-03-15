NCPC boss calls for unity to get Nigeria on right track

NCPC Boss, Bishop Stephen Adegbite with Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli and her Management team.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has called on all Nigerians to join hands to get Nigeria on the right track..

Bishop Adegbite made this call while hosting the National Coordinator and CEO of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, and her management team in his office in Abuja.

Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka in the statement signed stated that NCPC Boss emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving this goal.

“We must all come together to get Nigeria on the right path,” Bishop Adegbite said.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in Lagos, which has resulted in the state having one of the best economies in Africa.”

Bishop Adegbite also assured the SERVICOM team of robust collaboration with the Commission to achieve quality and prompt service delivery.

He expressed his commitment to delivering exceptional services to pilgrims, which is non-negotiable.

“To achieve this, we have adopted a new corporate slogan: ‘Service and Satisfaction’,” Bishop Adegbite said. “We will work closely with SERVICOM to ensure that our services meet the highest standards.”

Mrs. Akajemeli explained that SERVICOM was established to change the narrative on service failure and improve the quality of contact between people and the government.

She requested that a functional SERVICOM unit be strengthened in NCPC to enhance collaboration and service delivery.

