His Royal Highness Kpanti Zing confers Chieftaincy title of “Yar Amanar Zing” on Commissioner, Social Justice , Re-intergretion

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In appreciation of her visit to Zing Chiefdom, the Kpanti Zing, HRH Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Sambo, has bestowed Chieftaincy title of “Yar Amanar Zing” on the Honourable Commissioner for Social Justice and Re-Integration, Hon. (Dr). Filister Irarimam Musa in his Palace, Zing Local Government, Taraba State.

In his remarks, the Kpanti Zing, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Sambo, on behalf of his Council and the people of Zing said “I’m happy for this important visit. This is not an honour done to me alone, but for the entire people of Zing, and I will not take the visit for granted”.

He said “the Traditional Council decided to bestow on Dr Filister Irarimam Musa with the Traditional Title because of her good works in Mumuye land”.

The monarch said:

“After the Holy Month of Ramadan, on the 3rd of April 2025, all of us will be gathering here again for the turbanning ceremony of Dr Filister Musa and other illustrious sons and daughters of Taraba State.

“They will also be conferred with Chieftaincy titles and inducted into the traditional council of chiefs of Zing.

The Kpanti said they decided to do this because Dr Filister Musa is a Woman of substance and worthy daughter of Taraba State, who has done well in all ramifications.

“He stressed that Zing people are happy with her for the positive impact she has made on the community.

The Paramount Ruler gave Dr Filister Musa and her entourage his royal blessings, and said Dr Musa will be officially decorated on that day with a Chieftaincy Title of “Yar Amana of Zing” and will be installed as a member of Zing Council of Chiefs.

The Commissioner, Dr Musa in her response, appreciated the Kpanti Zing and his Council of Chiefs for the great honour done to her.

“On behalf of my family, staff and constituents, we are here to show our gratitude for the honour and conferment with a Chieftaincy title of “Yar Amanar Zing”

“May God continue to bless and keep His Royal Highness, the Kpanti Zing and the custodian of our highly esteemed traditional institution.

“To show appreciation for this historical good deed done to us by the Kpanti Zing and his Council of Chiefs, I am grateful to His Royal Highness, the Council of Chiefs, men, women and youths of Zing.

“It is heartwarming to see myself accepted as a daughter of Zing”.

She assured the Kpanti and people of Zing that she will not disappoint them.

She urged them to support and continue to pray for the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas who gave her the opportunity to serve under his administration.

In the Honourable Commissioner entourage, includes the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barr Abdulmumni Shitu, Secretary, Mrs Rebecca Julius and others.

