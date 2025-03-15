Hardship will end when we turn to God, Cleric declares

The General Superintendent of Time is Short Gospel Ministry, Rev Friday Nnah, has urged Nigerians to be patient and turn to God in the face of adversities.

Rev Nnah, the National President of the Great Harvest Campaign, spoke recently at the Great Harvest Miracle Crusade, stating that the organisation has a mandate from God to preach the Gospel.

He said prominent gospel preachers organised the Great Harvest Miracle Crusade, which was meant to use a kingdom mindset to do God’s work.

The cleric said, “God wants us to reach out to the people. This is the kind of ministry that Jesus demonstrated for us. We preach the gospel, heal the people and feed them too. We are taking the gospel, the good news of Christ, to different places with love.”

“We shared palliatives, including food items to people who came to seek the face of God. As we feed their minds with God’s word, we also took care of their immediate material needs.”

“We have an institution for orphans where we care for them, pay their school fees and feed them. We are working quietly without seeking attention or popularity. We need to get people to fear God to build a better society.

Rev Nnah observed that Nigeria’s future was bright but that the people needed to return to God to realise their potential.

He said: “People will be envious and jealous of what God is helping you to do. But look unto God alone and not what men say and be sincere. Because whatever you do today, will speak tomorrow, and even when men do not talk about it now, they will talk about it tomorrow, and praise the name of the Lord on your behalf.”

“God has put me in charge of everything, including evangelism and proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ across the globe. That’s the mandate God has assigned to me.”

Bishop (Dr) Hycinth Onyekachi Enyi, a member of the Great Harvest Miracle Crusade and a cleric in the Christ Glorious Church, said the event was about winning souls for Christ.

He explained that Christians were going through a process or trials as part of God’s plan to strengthen His children for the future. He noted that Christians who understand the Holy Spirit’s ability to create and teach everything would partner with it and overcome their challenges.

The cleric said God was moving Nigerians away from a palliative to a productive lifestyle for those who understand the move of the Holy Spirit.

He said: “Time has come when men must think and create. Men will have to survive by wisdom, not by money.

“The Holy Ghost is important because Jesus said He would take over and teach everything. Those who thus work with the Holy Ghost stand a chance to know everything and get solutions.”

The cleric said invention is the next stage in Nigeria. He said hardship is not to kill Christians who know their God and the powers of the Holy Spirit.

Rev. Professor Rev. Prof E.C Imeuka, the general superintendent of Christ the Ark salvation church, Aba, stressed the importance of saving souls and winning people for the kingdom of God. He observed that the crusade was about sharing the word of God and providing palliatives to society’s less privileged people.

The Pastor urged Nigerians of all tribes and tongues to pray for the country and the rest of the world, stressing that God will heal the country.

“Keep praying for Nigeria and the rest of the world in these difficult times. I pray that God will have mercy on Nigeria and heal our land in Jesus Name.”

As believers, our faith is centred around Jesus Christ and the salvation that He has brought through His death and resurrection. It is our duty and privilege to spread the news of Jesus to others. However, with so many distractions and challenges in our everyday lives, it can be easy to forget the importance of this mission.

As Christians, Jesus commands us to spread the Good News of His salvation to all people. This commandment is known as the Great Commission—it is not a suggestion to spread the Good News to others.

Our love for others should motivate us to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. We know that apart from Christ, individuals are destined for eternal separation from God. As Christians, there is an answer to this – provided by His love and grace in sending His son, Jesus Christ – and our responsibility is to share it with others.

The Mayor of Aba South Local Government Council, Mr. Anyanwu Obilor, urged the clerics and the Christian faithful to continue to work in Christ, stating that he saw true Christianity in action.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would be healed and Aba would continue to prosper. “In politics, we are in a new era and that era has come to stay. We cannot go back to Egypt as we move from one level of success to another,” he said.

