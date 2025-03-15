Experts raise alarm over rising oral health neglect in Nigeria, call for urgent action

27.7 C
Health

by Peter Anayo065

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

 

Health experts have raised concerns over the widespread neglect of oral health in Nigeria, warning that poor dental hygiene and lack of regular checkups are fueling preventable diseases.

 

They linked the trend to low awareness, limited access to dental services, and the tendency to seek treatment only when pain becomes unbearable.

 

The issue was highlighted during an oral health awareness session organized by the Intercountry Centre for Oral Health at the NUJ Secretariat Jos, Plateau State Council.

 

Experts at the event emphasized the need for proactive dental care to prevent severe complications.

 

Dr. Rotimi Majekodunmi, speaking at the session, stressed that untreated dental problems could lead to infections affecting other organs. He noted that many Nigerians delay dental visits until extreme pain sets in, often resulting in tooth extractions or invasive treatments.

 

“Oral health is not just about clean teeth; it plays a crucial role in overall well-being. Issues like gum disease can increase the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease and diabetes,” he said.

 

Representing the Director of the Intercountry Centre for Oral Health, Dr. Taiwo Olaniyi, he noted that poor brushing techniques and irregular dental visits have contributed to a rise in preventable dental diseases.

 

Shedding on the topic “Understanding Oral Health: Causes, Prevention, and Common Dental Issues,” Chief Dental Therapist Mr. Felix Mathew Gyang warned against unhealthy habits, linking oral diseases to bad brushing techniques, unhealthy diets, and the lack of regular checkups.

 

“Many people believe brushing once a day is enough, but that is incorrect. Brushing should be done at least twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, using the right technique. Hard-bristled brushes and aggressive scrubbing damage the enamel and cause gum recession,” he explained.

 

He cautioned that untreated oral infections could escalate, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory infections.

 

Gyang urged the government to integrate oral health services into primary healthcare and make them accessible and affordable. He stressed that dental care should not remain a privilege for those who can afford private clinics.

 

“Government hospitals must be equipped with standard dental facilities, and oral health education should be included in school curriculums so children develop the right habits early,” he advised.

 

Earlier,NUJ Plateau State Council Chairman, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo, commended the awareness campaign and underscored the role of journalists in disseminating health information.

 

“As journalists, we must amplify important health messages. Oral health should not be overlooked in our reporting, as it is fundamental to overall well-being,” she stated.

 

She also acknowledged the demanding nature of journalism, which often leaves practitioners with little time for medical checkups. Encouraging her colleagues to adopt better health practices, the chairman emphasized the importance of leading by example in promoting preventive care.

 

The session included practical demonstrations on proper brushing techniques and free dental checkups for participants, reinforcing the need for regular dental visits.

 

