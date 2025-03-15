Emirate Tussle: No cause for alarm, Kano Gov’t douses tension

The Kano State Government has provided clarity on the recent Court of Appeal ruling concerning the ongoing emirship dispute, addressing widespread misinterpretations and speculative reports in the media.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, emphasized the need for accurate information regarding the legal proceedings.

Barrister Dederi explained that the Court of Appeal, in its judgment delivered on January 10, 2025, upheld the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law, 2019, and overturned the ruling of the Federal High Court, Kano.

However, he noted that Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, dissatisfied with the verdict, has since filed an appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He further clarified that the Court of Appeal’s judgment remains valid and binding until the Supreme Court decides otherwise.

He described the recent stay of execution granted by the Court of Appeal as a standard legal procedure meant to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case at the apex court.

The Kano State Government urges the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and avoid any form of provocation.

The government has also instructed its legal team to study the outcome of the proceedings and determine the next steps in line with the law.

The Attorney General on behalf of the Governor expressed appreciation to the people of Kano State for their patience, understanding, and unwavering prayers for peace and progress in the state and the nation at large.

