Belgore inaugurates housing ministry 2025 procurement planning committee

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Shuaib Belgore has inaugurated the Procurement Planning Committee (PPC) of the Ministry, for the 2025 financial year.

The committee under the Chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary, comprises representatives from all departments of the Ministry.

At the inauguration, Belgore stated that despite the fact that the 2025 budget which has been signed by President Bola Tinubu awaits further communication from the Budget office, he informed that the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF), has authorized the commencement of the procurement activities for the year.

“I have had a preview of the budget that has been approved by Mr. President, and I gladly tell you that what the ministry proposed is largely in tact, we have additions from quite a substantial volume of constituency projects. We’re closing in very close to an additional 50 billion, It’s a lot of work”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary outlined the Terms of Reference of the PPC to include; preparing the needs assessments and evaluation of procuring entities, Identifying goods, works, and services required, preparing an analysis of cost implications of the proposed procurement, and aggregating the requirements within the department to enable the possibility of obtaining an economy of scale.

He also emphasized the need to aggregate requirements between departments, particularly the training needs of departments under one umbrella so that nearly every ministry staff member would benefit from training this year, and in turn integrate the Ministry’s expenditure into the yearly budget.

Belgore urged the members of the committee to adhere to regulations of probity, transparency, and accountability; emphasizing on the adoption of the template from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) to help keep the mandate of the Ministry in view.

He charged the committee members with dedication and hard work to the mandate of the Ministry, saying that he would reward all diligence.

Belgore further encouraged all the departments to make their inputs required to get the Bills of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME), Bills of Quantities, and other required documents ready in due time, hoping that the 2025 budget would all commence by April, and contracts awarded by July, 2025.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Director Public Procurement of the Ministry, Koriotaa Okobiah, stated that the inauguration was in line with the provisions of sections 16 (1B) and 18 of the public procurement Act, 2007.

Okobiah informed that the inauguration also was in compliance with the circular from the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OSGF) for the preparation and submission of the procurement plan for the 2025 financial year and commencement of procurement activities.

“Various departments of the Ministry submitted their nominees to serve in the committee”, she added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2