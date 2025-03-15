March 16, 2025
Trending now

Women pray for Rivers, urge Wike, Assembly to embrace peace

APC State Congress a no show in Anambra, Eneukwu accused of masterminding…

His Royal Highness Kpanti Zing confers Chieftaincy title of “Yar Amanar Zing”…

NCPC boss calls for unity to get Nigeria on right track

Gov Mbah signs Executive Order, relocates coal camp spare parts Market

Hardship will end when we turn to God, Cleric declares

Emirate Tussle: No cause for alarm, Kano Gov’t douses tension

President Tinubu asked to publicly declare his stance on Rivers crisis as…

Military eliminates 74 terrorists, foils oil theft worth N1.8bn, others

Again, Fubara writes Rivers Assembly, ready to present budget Wednesday

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

APC State Congress a no show in Anambra, Eneukwu accused of masterminding plot to derail congress

by Peter Anayo0122

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

 

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the National Secretary, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Emma Eneukwu has been accused of masterminding a grand plot to derail the Congress Committee’s mandate.

 

This followed the non-conduct of Congress across the 326 wards in the State.

 

As at 2 pm on Saturday, March 15, 2025, the scheduled date of the Congress election, there was no sign of any Congress throughout the 326 wards in Anambra State.

 

Recall that the delegate Congress of the party had been sabotaged by the Anambra State Congress Committee, led by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, former governor of Bauchi State

 

It was gathered that some ward chairmen constituted themselves into both aspirants and returning officers in their wards, to no avail.

 

Many of the returning officers of the party for the Congress are people fully attached and working for a governorship aspirant.

 

In the meantime, many APC faithful in the state believe that the National body of the party will intervene and salvage the situation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ukachukwu declares interest to contest Anambra governorship election, dumps APGA for APC

Editor

Police take over PDP national secretariat as factional secretaries resume work

Peter Anayo

APC chairman to S/East: Join mainstream politics to enjoy greater development

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO