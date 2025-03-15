APC State Congress a no show in Anambra, Eneukwu accused of masterminding plot to derail congress

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the National Secretary, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Emma Eneukwu has been accused of masterminding a grand plot to derail the Congress Committee’s mandate.

This followed the non-conduct of Congress across the 326 wards in the State.

As at 2 pm on Saturday, March 15, 2025, the scheduled date of the Congress election, there was no sign of any Congress throughout the 326 wards in Anambra State.

Recall that the delegate Congress of the party had been sabotaged by the Anambra State Congress Committee, led by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, former governor of Bauchi State

It was gathered that some ward chairmen constituted themselves into both aspirants and returning officers in their wards, to no avail.

Many of the returning officers of the party for the Congress are people fully attached and working for a governorship aspirant.

In the meantime, many APC faithful in the state believe that the National body of the party will intervene and salvage the situation.

