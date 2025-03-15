Again, Fubara writes Rivers Assembly, ready to present budget Wednesday

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has again written to the State House of Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his readiness to re-present the 2025 budget to the House for consideration and approval.

This was after the governor said his first move to represent the budget last Wednesday 11th March, 2025 failed as he was allegedly locked outside the assembly gate or denied access into the premises.

However, in a letter dated March 13, 2025, and addressed to the Speaker of the assembly, Governor Fubara said he would be ready to present the budget on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, or any other day the lawmakers are ready for the presentation.

The Governor said his decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment and in response to the lawmakers’ request for him to re-present the budget.

The letter reads in part, “You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As you know, the planned presentation of the said budget could not take place because my entourage and I were locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises despite the prior delivery of a soft copy of the notice to you following the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from us.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident, the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgment and accompanying enrolled orders.

“Therefore, we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our state and the well-being of our people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the state and our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March 2025, by 11.00 a.m. or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.

“Thank you for the kind consideration of my request by the House, and please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”

