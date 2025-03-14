33.7 C
Women still face barriers to leadership – Kaita

by Peter Anayo083

.As Julius Berger marks IWD

 

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc marked International Women’s Day (IWD) with events in Abuja, Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Uyo, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and workplace inclusion.

In a display of companywide unity, employees across these locations gathered for keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions under the global theme #AccelerateAction for Gender Equality, with a focus on allyship and leadership.

Gathered at the event were leaders from financial services, the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, and regional and functional heads from Julius Berger, all reinforcing the shared responsibility of advancing gender equality. The Director General of the NIQS Foundation, Dr. Celestina Eke, delivered the keynote speech at the Abuja event, while Alhaji Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, Julius Berger’s Director of Administration, underscored the company’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and progress.

Eke, speaking on men as allies, called for a shift beyond affirmative action to transformative change. Gender equality is not just a women’s issue; it is a strategic imperative for economic growth, sustainable development, and global competitiveness,”she said; adding,  for real progress, we must move from support to action. Allyship is not about stepping aside, it is about stepping up. It requires men to use their influence, privilege, and leadership to challenge biases, break barriers, and drive systemic change”.

She praised Julius Berger for excelling not only in infrastructure and engineering but in fostering diversity and empowerment.

She described the IWD movement as a call to rethink, reimagine, and reconstruct the foundations of industry, institutions, and society.

Alhaji Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita did not mince words in affirming the importance of International Women’s Day and the role of women in every society. Today, we celebrate the countless contributions of women in every sphere of life—politics, science, business, arts, sports, education, and within our own families. We honour the trailblazers who have shattered ceilings and defied expectations, as well as the everyday heroes—mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends—who uplift and inspire us daily, Kaita said.

While acknowledging the progress made, Kaita called for continued reflection and action. Women still face barriers to leadership, unequal pay, and gender-based violence. In some parts of the world, access to education and healthcare remains a distant dream for many girls”, he said.

In Lagos, a panel of female leaders within Julius Berger explored how women can balance professional growth with family responsibilities while embracing leadership opportunities.

The discussion, featuring senior figures from commercial, legal, and engineering functions, emphasized the strengths women bring to the workplace, particularly in multitasking and strategic decision-making.

Senior Executive Manager, Ndifreke Nkocho encouraged women to speak up, seek mentorship, and create support networks, proposing regular forums for women to discuss career challenges and development opportunities.

In Warri, employees took part in an engaging keynote session, team-building games, and a sip-and-paint activity, reinforcing the spirit of empowerment and unity.

The Branch Manager of UBA Warri-Sapele Road, Mrs. Abimbola Erivona, shared her personal journey navigating the corporate world, highlighting both the challenges and triumphs of leadership as a woman. She urged attendees to strive for excellence and embrace opportunities for career growth.

Julius Berger ensured that female employees across all regions had time to celebrate the global event, with activities in Warri, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Lagos, and Abuja.

 

