Sankara youth vanguard commends ongoing operations against militiamen

..says efforts by Ops Whirl stroke, DSS, Police yielding massive results

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Sankara Patriotic Youth Vanguard (SPYV) has risen in defence of Operation Whirl Stroke, saying its kinetic actions within the Sankara general area have continued to record appreciable gains as seen in the massive arrest and killing of violent extremists terrorising the people.

While commending the Military, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and other security and law enforcement agencies for their sustained efforts at returning peace and order to Sankara, the youth group urged them to remain resolute in the face of baseless and unfounded allegations in some quarters.

In a statement jointly signed by the National president: Prince Torngu Vershima, and National Secretary. Engr (Prince) Paul Msughter, the patriotic youths insisted that those criticising the military and security agencies on the social media space, are crises merchants and retrogressive elements, who do not want to witness a peaceful Sankara.

Specifically, the SPYV identified failed politicians, who are not happy with the recalibration of the governance structure by the action Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, as the promoters and purveyors of the lies, mischief, and deliberate misinformation about the true security situation in Sankara.

Consequently, the youths have called on indigenes and residents of Sankara to disregard negative narratives on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other social media platforms, urging them to give massive support to State actors involved in ongoing operations to return total stability to the area in particular, and the State in general.

The statement reads: “The Sankara Patriotic Youth Vanguard (SPYV) wishes to commend officers and troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, elements of the DSS, Police operatives and other security and quasi-agencies working round-the-clock to ensure the return of peace to Sankara axis and its environs.

“We are aware of the massive operations going on in our jurisdiction to identify, isolate, arrest and take out enemies of Sankara, who had long terrorised our peace-fostering and peace-loving people, known for unity and peaceful co-existence.

“Accordingly, we urge our troops and other security operatives to remain focused and refuse to be distracted in their onerous task to rid our forests and sanctuaries of elements of destabilisation, who are envious of stable socio-economic realities, and so seek to cause us pain and anguish.

“We are aware that most of the narratives put out on the social media platforms, are sponsored by politicians and other crisis merchants, who are envious of the peace efforts and other purposeful actions of the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia-led government, to give Benue an enviable pride of place in the comity of states.

“It is important to send this message to our security operatives, which is that the youths of Sankara are solidly behind them, and are also willing and ready to always provide them with credible and actionable information needed to rid the place of bad elements fuelling crime and criminality.

“More than ever before, the youths have resolved to take their destinies into their own hands, by making sure that Sankara serves as a template for peace, order and stability in Benue State, the food basket of the nation.

“The Sankara Patriotic Youth Vanguard will no longer fold its arms and allow politicians, who have an axe to grind with our performing Governor, to stoke the embers of insecurity in our terrain”.

Continuing, the youth group no society functions optimally in the face of insecurity, warning unpatriotic elements to desist from their wicked ways, support ongoing military actions, or be ready to pay the price for swimming against the tide of development.

The statement continued: “We take the liberty of this press statement to react to some trending Facebook posts alleging that security operatives, rather than go after the militiamen/terrorists, are turning their guns on the people.

“To all intents and purposes, we want to say that that allegation is preposterous, ludicrous, vexatious and mischievous, as our investigations show that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, and other intelligence and security agencies involved in the ongoing kinetic operations, are conducting same with professionalism, adopting all elements in the rules of engagement.

“We are, therefore, using this opportunity to encourage our troops on the need to remain focused, while identifying and bringing elements of retrogression – no matter where they may be hibernating – to deserved justice.

“The Sankara people are known for peace, and no effort should be spared to ensure that all obstacles standing against a safe and secure Sankara, are removed and dismantled.

“We call on our people at home and in the diaspora, including men and women of goodwill to support the ongoing military operations, to take out evil agents from all corners of our land,

“Never again will we allow skewed narratives on the laudable efforts by our gallant troops to prevail, as we are determined to put the facts – as they are – to members of the public.

“When lies are allowed fester unchallenged, they begin to wear the toga of truth, especially among the undiscerning and unwary members of the public.

“We are optimistic that when the dust finally settles, public safety would have been restored, even as we hope for a more secure and glorious Benue State, which efforts the Governor is making to achieve”.

