Rivers: INEC releases updated voters register to RSIEC ahead of August 9 LGA elections

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has confirmed the receipt of updated voters’ register ahead of the proposed local government elections on August 9, 2025, in the state.

The RSIEC said it has also received a current list of all registered political parties in the country from the Independence National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

INEC had in a letter signed by it’s Administrative Secretary, Odor Napoleon Emezuruike, addressed to the RSIEC Chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd.) and sighted by our correspondent, confirmed the release of the updated voters register and list of political parties to Rivers State electoral body.

In the letter to RSIEC dated Thursday 13th March 2025, Emezuruike said, “Sequel to your request for release of current voters register for Rivers State, and the list of registered political parties in Nigeria, I am directed to release to your office soft copy of the current voters register as directed.”

Confirming the receipt of the updated voters register and list of registered political parties, RSIEC Commissioner in charge of Media & Civic Education, Pastor Tamunotonye Tobin, the commission is prepared and that everything is being put in place to conduct a smooth election in the state.

He said, “The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to inform all stakeholders, political parties and the well-meaning citizens of the State that as part of ongoing preparations for the forth-coming Local Government Council Elections, the Commission has secured from the INEC Headquarters, the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State together with the current list of Registered Political Parties in Nigeria.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today vide letter No. INEC/RV/S/VRJ494/155 dated 13 March 2025 (copy attached herewith).

“The Chairman and Members of the Commission hereby reassures the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair elections come Saturday, 9th August 2025.”

The fresh preparation for new local government began following the Supreme Court judgments on the 28 February 2025 which nullified the October 5th council polls after upholding an appeal by the All Progressive Party, APC, in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2