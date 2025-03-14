Ramadan: Umahi hails Tinubu over decrease in food prices

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as his exceptional leadership, which he said has led to a significant reduction in food prices across the nation.

Umahi who made the commendation during a comprehensive site inspection of the Dualisation of the Zaria–Funtua–Sokoto Road project, said the development was an unprecedented achievement for Nigerians.

He noted that the crucial infrastructure initiative spans multiple important states such as Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto, specifically focusing on Section IV, which extends an impressive 105.442 kilometres from Talata Mafara Colony in Zamfara State to the Sokoto City Flyover.

At the visit, Umahi expressed profound gratitude, emphasising the necessity of preserving existing pavements and ensuring that critical infrastructure is maintained for future generations.

The remarks were delivered during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, where they discussed strategies to fast-track the construction of the road and improve road transportation in the region.

Umahi reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by the populace, underscoring the President’s genuine concern for the socio-economic conditions in Sokoto State and other regions seeking government support during these challenging times.

The minister also highlighted the administration’s initiatives aimed at stabilizing food prices, which are especially crucial during Ramadan when livelihood and sustenance are paramount.

In an address, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammed Goronyo lauded President Tinubu for his decisive action in implementing a visionary plan that has been under consideration for 47 years.

He noted that the achievement will mark a significant part of the President’s legacy, promising to reshape the nation’s infrastructure landscape for future generations. Goronyo asserted that the evident progress reflects not only good governance but also a sense of divine favour guiding the nation.

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto, Alh. Idris Mohammed Gobir, showered accolades, on behalf of Governor Ahmad Aliyu, praising the President’s commitment to advancing development in the North West region.

Reflecting on past challenges, particularly insecurity that plagued their communities, he expressed heartfelt gratitude for the reduction in violence, which has allowed farmers to return to the farms and has laid the groundwork for significant infrastructural advancement.

He emphasised the critical need for the populace to rally around the President to ensure the continuation of this positive momentum.

Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Engr. Kasimu Maigwandu, shared key insights during his remarks, commending the contractor’s performance on the project.

He, however, raised serious concerns regarding challenges posed by encroachment from local communities, where unauthorised structures such as houses, garages, shops, and filling stations have been built within the Right of Way (ROW).

Maigwandu stressed the urgent need for operational project vehicles to enhance site supervision and ensure effective project monitoring.

Kasimu confirmed that the Sokoto State Government, under the decisive leadership of Ahmed Aliyu is committed to compensating those affected. The Sokoto State Ministry of Lands and Housing has already begun a thorough enumeration and assessment of all structures and properties located within the ROW to ensure fair and just compensation for affected individuals.

The event attracted a diverse array of dignitaries, including members of NASS, the Speaker and members of the State House Assembly, traditional leaders, security personnel, and other influential figures, united in their strong support for the transformative infrastructure initiative that promises to enhance connectivity, safety, and economic prosperity in the region.

