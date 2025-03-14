Opposition party stakeholders in Ukwa close ranks with Gov Otti, endorse him for second term

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Some critical stakeholders of some opposition political parties in Ukwa West Local Government Area have pinched tent with Governor Alex Otti and endorsed him for a second term in office.

These stakeholders from Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Grand Alliance unanimously declared their support to governor Alex Otti on the basis of his towering achievements in state and particularly for breaking the jinx of fixing road in Ukwa West.

Speaking at St. Ann Secondary School, Obehie Asa, during the official flag – off of the construction of the 11.1 kilometres Obehie – Umudobia – Owaza road in their area, they affirmed that Governor Otti has done what no governor has ever done for them, hence the support they are giving him.

Speaking at the event, the former Secretary to the State Government and ex-while two times commissioner for Information in Abia state under the leadership of PDP, Pastor Ralph Egbu lauded the governor and his projects.

“By what the governor has come to do today in Asa land, Ukwa west, the governor has suddenly changed his ancestral place to Asa land, because what he is doing is at our heart, what he is doing is pushing into a new beginning into my community, he is showing himself not just only as the leader of the state, but friendly, the most friendly governor to the people of Asa.

” There is a libration coming, with what he is doing , a recognition of our contribution to the development of Nigeria . This road comes from our tradition capital, Obehie and it’s transiting to Owaza, another strategic oil city.

“For us, that is more than a compensation for us, and somebody told me that seeing the quality with which they are starting, this will remain a signature project in the whole of Asa land since we entered modernity,

“I’m happy, that is what I want. My policy is development and seeing classical modern development of the 21st century, so why shouldn’t I be happy, I’m extremely excited that’s why I ‘m here.

“i was in Umuahia and Aba for a programme and every where we entered was clean and beautiful,it’s like you want to recreate London in Abia.

“I am not ashamed to say that because my essence of being in politics is effective, efficiency and good governance, and from wherever you came using your personal resources and so on, it has shown that it’s a very wonderful ambition, it’s manifest, very clear , the sanitary situation is beautiful.

“I have pensioners as friends. Today as I’m leaving here, one is waiting for me in Umuahia to take me out, this was not the case two years ago. So why wouldn’t I be happy that you are keeping people alive?

“We have returned to do it (secure election victory) for you. We will give you support, you will not fail second term election. Your second term is guaranteed.

“You are a good man, if any one criticize you, please don’t reply them, allow us to reply them, you have tried we are enjoying the democratic space, welcome, you have done really well,” Egbu stated.

Speaking on behalf of other stakeholders including Chief Ikechi Etche, Chief Felix Ebere, Kingsley Eyite among others, the candidate for 2023 APGA candidate for Ukwa Federal Constituency , Mr. Adinigwe Nwoke said the stakeholders were together to show solidarity and unwavering support for governor Alex Otti.

“We have seen changes from when I contested election and today, so why can’t we come together and support a moving train.

“We are here together to build a wall of support, to say that by 2027, what happened in 2023 (in Ukwa, where the governor lost election) will never repeat.

“We are unanimously supporting the candidature of Dr. Alex Otti, come 2027” Adinigwe Nwoke maintained.

Also, speaking a former female legislator in Old Imo state and two times commissioner in Abia state, Dame Victoria Akanwa appreciated and assured the governor of her support and victory in 2027 gubernatorial elections.

“Your Excellency, we know you too well, you always like things to be done correctly. We thank you for coming to our local government, may God be with you.

“May God Almighty lead you in the second tenure, you are going to have it in the name of Jesus!” Dame Akanwa declared

Responding, governor Alex Otti welcomed the stakeholders and described them as accomplished men, saying that they would be fully received into his party, Labour Party at the due time.

“I will like to welcome all of you, accomplished men , who presented themselves moments ago and declared to work with us anywhere we are.

“I want to say , welcome to Labour Party because that’s where we are and thank you for your support.

“And you spoke very very well. We do not take it for granted and in due course we will receive you even in a better fashion,” Gov. Otti stated.