Ohanaeze Ndigbo seeks collaboration with south east reps for region’s development

L-r… National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ezechi Chukwu; Deputy President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi; Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ngozi Olejeme; Secretary General: Engr. Emeka Sibeudu; member representing Okigwe-North Federal Constituency. Rt Hon Princess Miriam Onuoha, during the Visit of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to South East caucus of the House of Representatives at Abuja

In the quest for development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide paid a courtesy visit to the South East caucus of the House of Representatives at the Maitama lodge of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

This is as the Igbo socio-cultural group sought for their partnership and collaboration on issues of Igbo concern and national interest.

The delegation of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by its Deputy President General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi spoke on the group’s mission after apologizing for the absence of their President General, Senator John Azuta Mbata.

Member representing Ukwa East Federal Constituency of Abia State. Hon. Chris Nkwonta (left) Chief Charles Nkata(2nd right); National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ezechi Chukwu; (right) and others.

Nwadinobi said, “Senator Mbata’s short-term cardinal agenda includes but is not limited to: The Professorial Endowment Chair in seven universities of the seven core Igbo speaking States for research on Igbo history, language and culture; Review of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution; Upgrade of the National Secretariat; Peace Building/ Conflict Resolution with various groups and Stake Holder Engagement across board.”

He solicited for effective communications with the group for a better working relationship, optimal partnership engagement and vibrant citizenship participation in decision making processes.

He urged the legislators to continue to be good ambassadors of Ndigbo irrespective of their party differences, in their quest for national development.

From 2nd left Assistant National Financial Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Nene Jane Chika-Nwangele; representative of Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon Nnaji Nnolim; Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr. Emeka Sibeudu; Vice President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Dr Ngozi Olejeme.

In his response, the leader of the caucus and member representing Afikpo North and Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey sent the regrets of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu who was outside the country on official assignment.

Igariwey appreciated the Ohanaeze leadership, for deeming it worthy to interact with them on the need for collaboration.

He stated that having monitored Senator Mbata’s socio-political records over the years, they have no doubt that his Ohanaeze presidency would be a remarkable leap in the annals of the Igbo apex body.

He assured the delegation of their commitment to effective representation, national development and continuous engagement with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the common good of our people.

The caucus leader noted that irrespective of the distinctiveness of their various parties which is also healthy for democracy, they still operate as a family on issues of the development of AlaIgbo and her general concern.

L-r… Representing Afikpo / Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo ; Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Engr. Emeka Sibeudu; representative of Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon Nnaji Nnolim and others during the visit 6/3/2025 ...Courtesy from Chinyere Ikeanyi.

Hon. Igariwey urged Ohanaeze to speak with one voice at all times and decrying situations whereby some groups issue misleading and embarrassing statements on behalf of Ohanaeze.

He advised the new Ohanaeze leadership to act fast and nip such rascality in the bud.

Hon. Nnolim Nnaji representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West and Hon. Chris Nkwonta representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West, among others spoke in support of their caucus leader.

In the Ohanaeze NEC delegation were the Deputy President General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi; Mr. Emeka Sibeudu Secretary General; Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Olejeme, Vice President General – Delta; Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary; Mr. Charles Nkata, National Financial Secretary; Mrs. Nene Jane Nwangele Assistant National Financial Secretary and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezukwu, State President Anambra.

