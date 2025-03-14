Lagos Assembly crisis: Tinubu orders withdrawal of lawsuit, blasts Obasa over continued feud with colleagues .

..Court to decide fate of rightful clerk

Ibrahim Quadri

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday ordered the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa to immediately withdraw suit instituted against erstwhile Speaker, Hon Mojisola Meranda and 34 other members of the House.

The President also blasted Obasa over the protracted fued between Obasa and his colleagues, saying he would ask him to resign if he fails to make peace.

These were some of the highpoints during the meeting Tinubu held with Obasa, Meranda and other 38 members of the Assembly at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Obasa had been removed as the Speaker by not less than 32 members of the House on January 13 and his Deputy, Meranda was immediately sworn-in as the Speaker.

Although, Obasa was reinstated on March 3, while Meranda returned to her previous position as the Deputy Speaker, after the intervention of Governance Advisory Council, GAC, Obasa has refused to withdraw suit instituted against Meranda and the House.

At the resumed hearing, the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Monday adjourned to March 17, 2025, hearing in the suit filed Obasa.

Obasa is challenging the allegations that led to his initial removal as speaker, which included fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

The respondents in the suit are members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and former speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, Lead Counsel for the House of Assembly, Femi Falana (SAN) told Justice Yetunde Pinheiro that Obasa’s Lead Counsel, Afolabi Fasanu (SAN) had served fresh court papers on his clients which necessitated his reaction.

“The claimant’s counsel served us further affidavits today, challenging my clients to have a reaction,” Falana said.

Meranda’s Lead Counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), also told the court that the further processes Falana referred to entailed serious fraud allegations against his client.

“There are serious fraud allegations in the further affidavits my learned brother referred to.

To avert further legal battle and make peace with his colleagues, the President summoned all the forty members to the Villa.

The lawmakers arrived State House in a Coaster bus a few minutes past 2:00 pm (local time) after which security officials ushered them into the President’s office complex.

While Meranda, who was recently elected Speaker, arrived with her colleagues, Obasa arrived separately at about 3:00 pm.

A source who was privied to the outcome of the meeting but preferred anonymity disclosed to our correspondent that Obasa, even though would still be piloting the affairs of the House, was strongly warned by the President to turn a new leaf.

The source stated, “In the meeting, Asiwaju blasted Obasa and warned him not to incur the wrath of his colleagues again.

“He specifically scolded him, concerning the amended charges in the suit he instituted against Meranda and asked him to withdraw the case immediately.

“He told him that he wouldn’t have survived the financial impropriety if the group of Hon. members led by Meranda had also released evidence of the fraud he perpetrated to the media.

“Hon. Temitope Adewale remains the Majority Leader. Asiwaju said the issue of Clerk should be left for the court to decide. So, Mr. Abubakar Taiwo Ottun remains the Acting Clerk.

“Tinubu particularly warned Obasa about his bad attitude, disregard for his colleagues and other infractions and assured the members that he would personally asked him to resign and another person will be elected to finish his tenure in office. Tinubu praised the courage and resilience of members supporting Meranda and urged them to remain united.”