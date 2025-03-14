Bayelsa flags off measles–Rubella vaccination campaign

The Bayelsa state ministry of health and the primary health care board, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, have flagged off the measles-rubella vaccination campaign at Peace Park, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Gloria Diri, has urged residents to ensure their children receive the measles-rubella vaccine when the exercise begins,She emphasized that the vaccine works by stimulating the body’s immune system to produce protection against these viruses and other infectious agents.

According to her, measles spreads from person to person and can lead to life-threatening complications such as convulsions, blindness, brain damage, and even death. Meanwhile, rubella, also known as German measles, can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and birth defects in unborn babies when contracted by pregnant women.

Dr. Gloria Diri stressed that the vaccine, when administered to children, is effective in providing immunity against the disease. She also noted that Bayelsa State is the only state in the southern region selected for this vaccination program.

The Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State, Dr. Brisibe Siyefa, highlighted the significance of the campaign, stating that it aims to prevent deaths and avert over 2.5 million abnormalities that could have affected three million children across the country.

He described the measles-rubella vaccine as a booster that enhances the health of the people and has been proven to prevent deaths by strengthening immunity.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Dr. Kazadi Mulombo Walter, who was ably represented by Dr. Okeke Edulard, reiterated that vaccination is one of the most effective and crucial tools in combating child mortality.

According to him, the vaccine not only protects individual children but also contributes to community immunity. He further advocated for immunization as a fundamental right of every child and emphasized the importance of supporting the vaccination campaign.