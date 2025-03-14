March 14, 2025
Trending now

France Commends Nigeria’s Anti-narcotics Efforts, Donates Operational Equipment To NDLEA

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 14, 2025

Aliko Dangote Foundation targets one million Nigerians with one million bags of…

Another Powerful Northern Politician, Abacha’s Chief Security Officer, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha Joins…

NYSC members win big in Fidelity GAIM 6 promo

Lagos Assembly crisis: Tinubu orders withdrawal of lawsuit, blasts Obasa over continued…

Opposition party stakeholders in Ukwa close ranks with Gov Otti, endorse him…

Hon Faleke says new tax reform laws ‘ll be acceptable to all…

Bayelsa flags off measles–Rubella vaccination campaign

Army to Enugu residence: Don’t panic on sighting movement of troops or…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Army to Enugu residence: Don’t panic on sighting movement of troops or hearing sounds of gunshots

by Editor0120

 

 

Cosmas Chukwu

 

 

 

The Nigerian Army has urged Enugu State residents not to panic on sighting heavy movement of troops, equipment and hearing of gunshots between March 17 and March 20. 2025.

 

 

The acting Deputy Director 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, in a statement in Enugu on Thursday, said that it would be a week long range classification activities by Nigerian Army personnel.

 

 

“In line with Army Headquarters Training Directives for 2025, 82 Division Nigerian Army will commence its first range classification exercise for the year from Monday, March 17 to Thursday, March 20, 2025.

 

 

“The range classification will be taking place at the Army Training Area in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) within the immediate outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

 

 

“The exercise is aimed at sharpening the shooting skill of officers and soldiers of the Division as well as to ascertain the serviceability of weapons of the unit not deployed in operations,” he said.

 

 

According to him, members of the public especially residents of Ogbede, Ukehe, Umoka, Affa, Ochima and Onyohor communities in Udi LGA should not panic on sighting heavy movement of troops and equipment and hearing of gunshots on mentioned date.

 

 

“Similarly, locals are advised to stay away from the range area throughout the exercise as it will involve the use of live ammunition.

 

 

“Thank you for your usual cooperation and please accept the warmest regards of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigeria Army as always,” Unuakhalu added.

Related posts

Reps back Senate on alleged USAID terrorism financing in Nigeria, resolve to probe Scott Perry’s accusation

Peter Anayo

We didn’t carry out any illegal demolition, says LASBCA

Peter Anayo

EFCC arrests Delta accountant-general over alleged diversion of N1.3 trn by Ex- Gov Okowa

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO