Another Powerful Northern Politician, Abacha’s Chief Security Officer, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha Joins El-Rufai In SDP

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army officer, intelligence expert, and former Chief Security Officer to Head of State General Sani Abacha, has officially joined the SDP.

As the build-up to the 2027 presidential election intensifies, another prominent political figure from Northern Nigeria has aligned with Nasir El-Rufai, further strengthening the growing movement within the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army officer, intelligence expert, and former Chief Security Officer to Head of State General Sani Abacha, has officially joined the SDP.

Al-Mustapha, who served as Abacha’s Chief Security Officer from 1993 until the General’s death in 1998, brings with him significant political influence and a wealth of experience. His decision to join the SDP marks a notable shift in the political landscape, as many influential figures from Northern Nigeria continue to look for new avenues to exert their influence ahead of the 2027 election.

This latest development adds momentum to the so-called “El-Rufai wave,” which has seen several prominent politicians gravitate towards the SDP, attracted by El-Rufai’s leadership and vision for the country.

Al-Mustapha’s move signals a potential reshaping of political dynamics, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where his connections and experience are likely to resonate strongly.

The defection is seen as part of a larger trend of realignment ahead of the 2027 election, with many politicians seeking platforms they believe can offer them a greater role in the country’s future. Advertisements With the SDP increasingly gaining traction, Al-Mustapha’s addition to the party is expected to bolster its position in the north, where it will be crucial in securing key support in the race for the presidency.