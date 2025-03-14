 2007: Governor Mohammed ready to work with Peter Obi  to rescue the country  in 2027 polls

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

As part of their efforts to reclaim Nigeria in 2027 polls, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared that he is ready to team up with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 General elections, Peter Obi to rescue Nigeria in 2027

Bala Mohammed said this when former Governor Peter Obi visited him in the Ramat House in Bauchi yesterday.

According to him, the significance of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect is key factors in Nigeria’s development.

He added that Nigeria requires national cohesion now more than ever before, and asked that leaders and citizens alike should put the country’s interests above personal and political ambitions.

“As Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I am committed to fostering unity and fighting against division; patriotism remains the foundation for a brighter future”, he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed commended Peter Obi’s dedication to nation-building and inclusive leadership.

According to him,”we have discussed so many issues as he said, we discussed the ongoing Rivers State challenges and I feel elated the way he spoke about it and I really appreciate him as a leader of the opposition in the country. Whether we like it or not, he is the leader of the opposition now in Nigeria because of his position and pedigree.

“So, let me say it loud and clear because of those doubting Thomases who might want to preempt what we are doing. Myself as a person I am very ready to work with Peter Obi, we will come together, close ranks and give good governance to the country, we will give vibrant opposition with visions, honesty and accountability.”

In his address, Peter Obi disclosed that his visit was to condole with Governor Bala Mohammed over recent losses, engage in discussions on national issues, and deepen consultations with key stakeholders.

“This visit was to come and discuss the future of this country. All of you are aware that where we are today as a country was as a result of the mistakes made in the past. As a people we did not get it right”, he said.

According to him, “The North is a critical component if we are going to get it right in this country and I am a strong believer in saying this fact anywhere I go. When people say to me that there is so much criminality in Nigeria, especially in the North. I tell them, no, there is poverty in Nigeria.

“To resolve criminality you must deal with poverty decisively because when people don’t know where the next meal will come, you can’t hold them down. We keep seeing poverty in the North with no end in sight. Something must be done to salvage the situation.”

Peter Obi stressed that,”We have a lot of things to do together away from the theatrics we are daily watching from our political leaders in the country now. Every morning comes with its own film from their stable, we have to do away with that, get serious to discuss how to refix Nigeria, how to restore dignity of the people and have a better Nigeria.”

