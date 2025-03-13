Tinubu meets Obasa, Meranda, other Lagos lawmakers at Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu met members of the Lagos State House of Assembly at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

The legislators who arrived in two coaster buses proceeded to the President’s office area to wait for the meeting.

Present at the meeting were the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and the former speaker and incumbent deputy speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

While Meranda arrived with her colleagues at some minutes past 2pm, the reinstated Speaker Obasa arrived separately at about 2:50pm.

The agenda of the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Recall that Hon. Obasa was impeached as Speaker by a majority of the House members, and he was latter reinstated after the intervention of the political leaders in the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2