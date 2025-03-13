Soludo commends Dunamis Church for orderly Crusade, refunds venue fee, urges support in cleansing Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has commended the Dunamis International Gospel Centre for conducting what he described as “quintessential evangelism” during their crusade at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, without obstructing public movement or causing inconvenience to road users.

The Governor who refunded the fee paid for the venue of the crusade called for cleansing prayers for the state and also building responsible youths across board.

Impressed by the orderliness of the event, Governor Soludo announced that the fees paid by the church for the use of the venue would be refunded. He also welcomed the church, led by Pastor Paul Enenche, to return and use the Square for future programmes.

The governor in a statement by his press secretary, Christian Aburime revealed that in the coming months, the Ekwueme Square and its environs will undergo a major facelift with enhanced lighting and beautification, in line with Anambra’s slogan as “The Light of the Nation.”

Soludo further urged the church to intensify prayers for the spiritual cleansing of the state and support the government’s efforts in rebuilding the moral values of the youths, whom he said he has already empowered with skills and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He added, “Our people are known for hard work and innovation, not for kidnapping, internet fraud, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. We must collectively redirect the minds of our youths towards productivity and positive impact,” the governor stated.

The governor also hailed the General overseer of Dunamis church, Pastor Paul Enenche for preaching messages that promote righteousness and godly living, which he said would help reshape the minds of young people and contribute to building a safer and more prosperous Anambra State.

Earlier in his sermon before the governor’s remarks, Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, delivered a powerful message on “Serving the God of the Blessing.””

The event, which drew thousands of worshippers seeking divine intervention, also witnessed healing and deliverance.

In his sermon, Pastor Enenche referenced key biblical moments where God spoke about blessings, particularly to Adam and Noah. He emphasized that God’s plan has always been to bless His people, but obedience and service to Him are the pathways to receiving these blessings.

He said, “From the beginning, God declared His blessing upon Adam in Genesis 1:28, saying, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, replenish the earth, and subdue it.’ Even after the flood, God renewed this blessing with Noah in Genesis 9:1. This shows that God is committed to blessing those who walk with Him,” Pastor Enenche explained.

“I urge you to remain steadfast in faith and dedicate your lives to God, Divine blessings are activated through a life of service and righteousness.”

Meanwhile, the crusade featured intense worship, testimonies of healing, and prophetic declarations. Many in attendance testified to experiencing instant breakthroughs and miracles.

As the crusade continues, Pastor Enenche is expected to lead prayers for individuals, families, and the state, declaring God’s blessings upon Anambra and its people.

Governor Soludo’s gesture has been widely applauded by religious leaders and the Christian community as a step towards fostering government-church collaboration for societal transformation.

