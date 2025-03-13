Sokoto-Badagry highway: Umahi commends FG over funding

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving funding, as well as providing leadership for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

Umahi made commendation during an inspection of a segment of the 258-kilometre, 3-lane Carriageway (Section 2, Phase 2A: CH 120+000-CH 378+000) in Gulumbe, Kebbi State, which represents a significant portion of the 1,068-kilometre Super Highway.

He noted that: “This is a true reflection of Mr. President’s stance that every region of this country matters, and no region should be left behind or shortchanged.”

Umahi stated that the idea for the Coastal Highway project, which runs from Lagos to Calabar, originated with the President during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, nearly twenty-five years ago, describing it as a dream come true for him.

Addressing a negative narrative making around which he referred to as “darkening counsel without knowledge,” the Minister reaffirmed that the four Legacy Road Projects initiated by the President encompass all six geopolitical zones of the country. He further clarified that when aggregated, the Northern zones account for 52% of them.

In his address, the Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris expressed his gratitude to the President for his support and the numerous projects being executed in the state.

He emphasised that the inspection underscores the Administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and transportation as vital enablers of growth, as outlined in the eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of State, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, on his part stated that the project “is a promise kept by the President and that the road must be completed,” adding that “Mr. President is passionate about the welfare of every Nigerian, regardless of their origin.”

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, and former Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, remarked, “As we all know, the world is no longer building infrastructure solely through government funding but exploring innovative financing models. Mr. President, having invested in relationships, both in Nigeria and abroad, finds it easier to engage individuals and partners willing to contribute to funding these massive endeavours.”

Olufunsho Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, welcomed dignitaries to the project site and promised, “By the time you are here again, you will see it at a different level.”

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, also present during the inspection tour was a former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari; Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Usman Ankwai; SSA-P on Community Engagement for the North West Zone, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai; SSG of Kebbi State, Alh. Yakubu Bala Tafida; Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Farouk; MD/CEO of Hitech Africa Construction Limited, Mr. Dany Abboud, and many others.

