Pandemonium at Wadata Plaza as Anyanwu’s aides, thugs stop PDP NWC from meeting in Abuja

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was forced to cancel it’s scheduled meeting on Wednesday after aides of the embattled former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, prevented them from entering and using the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, for the gathering.

About twenty armed hefty-looking thugs and aides led by one Emmanuel Okoronkwo, identified as a personal assistant (PA) to Senator Samuel Anyanwu, firmly locked up the PDP entrance gates with big padlocks and prevented NWC members, Secretariat staff, journalists and visitors from entering the premises.

Eye-witnesses said Okoronkwo, who was brandishing a big stick threatened to deal with anyone who comes near the gates of the PDP head office.

The aide, who led the group was alleged to have mobilised thugs to the office very early in the morning and they barricaded the front and back gates of the Secretariat, creating a tensed-up atmosphere around the environment as party members and staff who are known to oppose Anyanwu beat a retreat for their own safety.

Journalists were not spared either as the aide warned them to leave the area in their own interest.

The PDP NWC had scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to prepare grounds for the inauguration of the recently constituted South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee fixed for Thursday.

Okoronkwo allegedly acts like a bodyguard to Sen. Anyanwu and he was allegedly involved in physical altercations with party officials in the past including the recent one during the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the party headquarters where he single-handedly assaulted and dragged Hon. Sunday Udeh, who was recognized by the court as the authentic PDP National Secretary, out of the meeting hall.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, has not issued any statement on the matter and could not be reached on phone for comments.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2