Otedola bridge, not affected by tanker fire – Works controller

The Federal Ministry of Works has clarified that the Otedola Bridge in Lagos remains structurally sound and is not under any threat.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, made the clarification following a gas tanker fire incident on Tuesday night.

Kesha, who visited the scene on Wednesday morning, confirmed that the inferno, which claimed four lives, did not affect the bridge.

The incident also left some people injured and destroyed two houses and 14 vehicles.

“The Otedola Bridge was not in any way touched by the inferno,” Kesha said.

She commended emergency responders for swiftness, highlighting their effectiveness in containing the fire.

Kesha emphasised the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, urging drivers to prioritise safety to prevent such an accident.

“This incident is a wake-up call to people to always ensure optimal maintenance of their vehicles,” she said.

A victim of the fire incident and journalist, Mr. Abiola Ismaeel, said that his vehicle was among those destroyed.

“My vehicle (Peugeot 607) was among those consumed by the fire.

“I brought it here three days ago for my mechanic to fix it, and I am now confused. I do not know what to do,” Ismaeel said.

As at 11.00 a.m. when NAN visited the scene, emergency responders were removing the remains of the tanker and conducting clean-up operations.

NAN learnt that the accident occurred when the driver of the tanker lost control due to brake failure.

This caused the tanker to overturn and spill its content, which ignited fire.

