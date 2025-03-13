Opposition Lawmakers raise alarm over plot to destabilize Rivers planned LG elections

The Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers has alleged plot by the Rivers House of Assembly members and sponsors to destabilize planned local government elections in the state.

The Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers Spokesman, Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere said this during a News Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ugochinyere said that there was plot to destabilize Rivers LGA election with illegal amendments of law, court orders.

The Lawmaker expressed the commitment of the PDP-led government in the state to conducting a credible local government elections as planned irrespective of their plots.

“The Pro-wike lawmakers plan amendment of the LGA law to frustrate the conduct of election, to allow former local government chairmen whose tenure has gone into oblivion to come back,” he said.

The coalition Spokesman who reassured Rivers people that the election would hold as set by the electoral bodies, said that no illegal amendment would stop the conduct of the elections.

He also alleged of plot to stop the main opposition PDP from holding a convention and thereby entering a merger to produce a presidential candidate.

Ugochinyere commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for adhering to the Supreme Court Judgement despite provocation and betrayal of the peace accord by Wike.

“Let me at this juncture commend one of the members of the opposition family, the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

“Despite the fact that the whole world know, that the pro Wike lawmakers lost their seat at the time they decamped, everyone saw it,

“But the Supreme Court in their judgement said Gov Fubara should recognize these lawmakers that decamped from the party they were elected.

” Not everybody will have that courage or spirit of peace like Fubara, he surprised most of us, as a democrat he accepted that judgement whole heartedly and started implementing immediately.”

He on behalf of the coalition thanked Nigerians who have stood in defence of democracy, urging them to be courageous in all issues for the advancement of democracy.

“It’s time for people to continue to stand firm. We are almost close to the end and that’s why you see more frustrations, more ranting, because the people are arising.

” We are happy to see that NWC members are rising, our governors are rising to end this madness of political children who have been spoilt without resistance.

Ugochinyere said that Election had been fixed for August 9th, in compliance with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

According to him, while the people are preparing for elections, Wike group is running around looking for an injunction to stop the conduct of the election.

“The election will hold, but it’s important that I alert you, that they are running again to court, looking for an injunction to stop a legitimate election that the Supreme Court ordered.

“They are running around in their hide out to amend the local government law in the middle of the election to get former local government chairmen who left years back to come back.

“The Governor again wrote a letter to the Assembly for the presentation of Rivers State 2025 budget, it was delivered to them, he called the Speaker on the phone several times but he didn’t pick.

“That’s to tell you people whose mind is dark, all they want is anarchy, they want Rivers people to suffer. Wike has been the aggressor from day one.

“We salute the Governor, Fubara for his humility to the extent of ensuring that despite the provocation he continues to run the wheel of governance in the last four days.” (NAN)

