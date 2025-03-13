March 13, 2025
Trending now

We must craft a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to address security needs…

Soludo commends Dunamis Church for orderly Crusade, refunds venue fee, urges support…

Don’t panic sighting movement of troops, hearing sounds of gunshots in Enugu…

Minister of Women Affairs tells Global audience that FG is driving bold…

Interactive meeting of House of Reps committee on Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria…

Health Minister, AE-FUTHA CMD task private sector on provision of rural healthcare…

Late Pa Edwin Clark: Children raise alarm over those soliciting for govt.…

#EmpowerHERwithShopProtect: emPLE launches IWD campaign to support Nigerian women traders

Winners emerge in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc holds 8th Ibadan Golf Tournament

Charting a new course: Governor Aiyedatiwa’s opportunity to redefine Ondo leadership.

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Interactive meeting of House of Reps committee on Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria with coordinating minister of health , social welfare held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

L-R … Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammed Ali Pate, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Daju Kachollom, and Director, Public Health Dr. Godwin Ntadom during an interactive meeting of the House of Representatives committee on Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM) with the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday.

L-R… Chairman House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Material Control, Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, members of the committee, Hon. Ibr Okwara Osonwa and Hon. Chris Nkwonta, during an interactive meeting with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS : Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Sir Tony Ezenna, Son Ernest, wedded Adaobi Amanda Nweke in Lagos.

NewChampion

Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy 10th Anniversary, investiture  held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Empowerment scheme

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO