FCT Police neutralize infamous kidnapper Dogo Saleh

.Recover AK -47, other weapons

.As Lagos Police exhume corpse of slain LASU graduate, Ogunbode

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja with agency reports

The FCT Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its relentless fight against criminal elements terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory and neighboring states. In a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation, FCT Police operatives neutralized a notorious bandit, Salisu Mohammed, alias “Dogo Saleh,” following an intense counter-kidnapping operation aimed at dismantling a syndicate responsible for violent crimes along the Kaduna-Lokoja-Enugu highway and within the FCT.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Command Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh on Wednesday in Abuja.

On March 3, 2025, acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of bandits into the FCT, the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led operatives to block their access routes. After meticulous tracking, the operatives successfully intercepted and arrested Salisu Mohammed at Gidan Abe Forest while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Salisu Mohammed, a 21-year-old Fulani man from Baban Saural village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was identified as a notorious hitman for bandit leaders operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna State. He had terrorized communities along major highways, kidnapping unsuspecting victims and extorting huge ransoms.

During the operation, he attempted to evade capture, abandoning his possessions, which included:

– An AK-47 rifle with two magazines

– 60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

– N3,000,000 cash proceeds from previous kidnappings

Further investigations revealed his direct involvement in several high-profile kidnappings and killings, including:

1. Kyauta Village, Chikun LGA (two years ago) – Two individuals, including a security officer, kidnapped. Ransom collected: Millions of Naira The officer was later killed.

2. Kike Village (one year ago) – A security officer’s wife kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira.

3. Bagada Village (five months ago) – Three individuals kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira.

4. Village near Kaduna Refinery (one year ago) – Two men kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira.

5. Karuga Village, Chikun LGA (one year ago) – One person kidnapped. Ransom collected: millions of naira.

6. Bagado Village, Chikun LGA (eleven months ago) – Ransom collected: millions of naira.

7. Dan-Bushiya Village (two years ago) – Ransom collected: millions of naira.

8. Kidnapping of a woman and her two children at Police Quarters in Baban Saural, Chikun LGA – The officer and her children remain in captivity.

9. Attack on security outpost at Kujama Market, Kaduna (January 5, 2025) – Two security personnel killed, firearms stolen.

Salisu Mohammed and his gang were actively involved in kidnapping motorists along the Lokoja-Enugu highway. Led by his gang leader, Kanaboro, alongside Saleh and Abubakar, they recently kidnapped a tribal youth leader and others, collecting ransom before their release.

Leadership:

– Boka – Overall commander (now deceased)

– Sharmi (surname unknown) – Deputy

– Dogo Isa – Assistant (now deceased)

– Gudan – Assistant

Each of them operated a sub-camp in the forest.

Connection with Terrorists:

The gang is loyal to Dogo Gide and collaborates with the Ansaru terrorist group for arms and ammunition supply.

On March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:14 PM, leveraging intelligence provided by the arrested suspect, operatives launched a high-risk follow-up operation to dismantle his gang. The suspect led the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State, where his gang, led by one Abdu Musa, alias “Kanabaro,” had established a major hideout.

Upon arrival, the Police team was ambushed by armed bandits attempting to free the suspect. The operatives swiftly engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, displaying superior tactical expertise and resilience. The bandits were ultimately overpowered and forced to flee into the forest with severe gunshot wounds. The suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by his own gang during the crossfire. He was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The Police recovered:

– An AK-47 rifle with a scratched-out breech number

– One magazine with two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

The bandits’ hideout was successfully dislodged.

One officer, Inspector of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, sustained minor injuries and has since been treated and discharged. No other casualties were recorded.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery, professionalism, and tactical efficiency. He assured residents that operations are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gang members and dismantle all criminal networks operating within the region.

He further reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging citizens to remain vigilant and support law enforcement efforts by providing timely and actionable intelligence.

The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to report any suspicious activities, individuals with gunshot wounds, or movements of criminal elements to the nearest police station. Citizens can also reach out through the following emergency lines:

Meanwhile, The police command in Lagos State on Wednesday exhumed the body of a 28-year-old graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Adedamola Ogunbode.

The corpse was buried in a shallow grave behind LASU fence in its Ojo Campus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, a Political Science Education graduate, had been missing since Jan. 16.

The police earlier announced arrest of four suspects and a search for four others allegedly linked to the murder of the 2024 graduate.

The suspects were alleged to have transfered out all the money in the deceased’s bank account and shared among themselves.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who was at the site of the exhumation, said that one of the suspects led the police to the site.

“Jan. 16 was when all this started after a report was received by the Ojo Police Division that the young man went missing.

“After the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, assumed duty on Feb, 18, he gave orders to the State Criminal investigation Department to investigate the case.

“That was when the case was upgraded from that of a missing person to a case of suspected murder.

“This led to arrest of one of the principal suspects who did not only confess to killing the young man, but also led us here, where the victim was buried,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the police would apprehend the remaining suspects and wrap up the investigation.

“Now that we have seen the body, investigation is gradually coming to an end.

“We will intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects, ” he said.

The spokesperson assured Lagos residents that justice would be served in the case.

“The suspects will definitely be prosecuted to ensure that justice is served.

“We use this opportunity to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

“We also thank Lagos State Government for immense support in every area of crime fighting within the state,” he said.

People present at the site

Hundeyin had told newsmen on Monday that the police had sealed a church where one of the arrested persons worshipped, following intelligence report of a planned arson in retaliation.

“The church was sealed following intelligence reports that some people planned to burn it out of vengeance, and we do not want that to happen,” he said.

NAN reports that those present at the site include police personnel, health workers, local government officials, LASU students and lecturers, and Ojo residents.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2