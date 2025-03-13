March 13, 2025
Don’t panic sighting movement of troops, hearing sounds of gunshots in Enugu – Army

by Peter Anayo056

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

The Nigerian Army has urged Enugu State residents not to panic on sighting heavy movement of troops, and equipment and hearing gunshots between March 17 and March 20. 2025.

 

The acting Deputy Director 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, in a statement in Enugu on Thursday, said that it would be a week-long range classification activities by Nigerian Army personnel.

 

“In line with Army Headquarters Training Directives for 2025, 82 Division Nigerian Army will commence its first range classification exercise for the year from Monday, March 17 to Thursday, March 20, 2025.

 

“The range classification will be taking place at the Army Training Area in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) within the immediate outskirt of Enugu metropolis.

 

“The exercise is aimed at sharpening the shooting skill of officers and soldiers of the Division as well as to ascertain the serviceability of weapons of the unit not deployed in operations,” he said.

 

According to him, members of the public especially residents of Ogbede, Ukehe, Umoka, Affa, Ochima and Onyohor communities in Udi LGA should not panic on sighting heavy movement of troops and equipment and hearing of gunshots on the mentioned date.

 

“Similarly, locals are advised to stay away from the range area throughout the exercise as it will involve the use of live ammunition.

 

“Thank you for your usual cooperation and please accept the warmest regards of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigeria Army as always,” Unuakhalu added.

 

