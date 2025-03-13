Charting a new course: Governor Aiyedatiwa’s opportunity to redefine Ondo leadership.

By STEVE OTALORO.

In the annals of history, transformative leaders have often emerged at critical junctures, willing to challenge the status quo for the betterment of their people. From Nelson Mandela’s fight against apartheid to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, these figures have reshaped their nations by daring to think differently. Now, as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa steps into his role as the 10th democratically elected governor of Ondo State, and about to constitute his new cabinet, he stands at a similar crossroads. The time has come for him to inject new blood into his administration and embrace a paradigm shift that could redefine the political landscape of the Sunshine State.

Since the inception of the Third Republic in Nigeria in 1999, Ondo State has often been characterized by a political merry-go-round, with the same individuals occupying various positions while oscillating between political parties. This phenomenon, known colloquially as “Any Government In Power” (AGIP), has stifled innovation and progress. It is now incumbent upon Governor Aiyedatiwa to break free from this cycle, moving away from the old wine-in-new-bottles approach and instead tapping into the rich potential of fresh, untapped talent.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set a compelling precedent by assembling a cabinet that includes professionals and youth from diverse backgrounds, regardless of party affiliation. This inclusive approach has begun to yield positive results for Nigeria’s economy, demonstrating the power of collaboration and expertise over mere political loyalty. Governor Aiyedatiwa would do well to heed this example, recognizing that the future of Ondo State lies in the hands of those who possess the vision and competence to drive meaningful change.

The stakes are high for Governor Aiyedatiwa, particularly in light of the challenges posed by opposition parties eager to capitalize on any misstep. The Peoples Democratic Party and others are poised to exploit any weaknesses, armed with a barrage of misinformation and propaganda. To counter this, the governor must adopt a proactive stance, ensuring that his administration is comprised of individuals of proven integrity and capability. Appointments should be based on merit rather than only political allegiance, fostering a culture of excellence that can withstand scrutiny and criticism.

As he embarks on this journey, Governor Aiyedatiwa must remember the weight of expectation that rests on his shoulders. Winning all 18 local government areas in the recent elections—a feat now famously dubbed “18-0”—is both a mandate and a challenge. The people of Ondo State have placed their trust in him, and he owes it to them to deliver on the promise of democracy. This is not the time for complacency or for pandering to the political elite; rather, it is a moment to empower a new generation of leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

History is watching, and the legacy of Governor Aiyedatiwa will be defined by the bold decisions he makes today. He must resist the pressure to conform to outdated practices and instead prioritize the recruitment of capable men and women who can help him navigate the complexities of governance. By doing so, he will not only secure his legacy but also fortify the future of our party beyond 2028.

In closing, let us encourage Governor Aiyedatiwa to embrace this opportunity for change with courage and conviction. The path to progress is often fraught with challenges, but it is through decisive action and innovative thinking that true transformation occurs. As he sets forth on this journey, may he remain steadfast in his commitment to the people of Ondo State, ensuring that their hopes and dreams are realized under his leadership. The time for change is now; let it begin with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Steve Otaloro is an APC chieftain and Director, Media & Publicity, APC Ondo state. He can be contacted at steveoomania@gmail.com