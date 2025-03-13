Budget presentation: Rivers Speaker shunned my calls before denying me access into assembly complex -Fubara

•Nothing ‘ll happen if Gov is impeached, says Wike

.Lawmakers urge EfCC, ICPC to investigate RSIEC chairman, others

•Mixed reactions trail crisis

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt and FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Sir Similanayi Fubara was on Wednesday denied access into the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, as he attempted to represent the 2025 budget as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Governor Fubara had presented the 2025 appropriation bill before a 3-man members of the state assembly loyal to him, led by sacked factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, but the presentation was voided by the Supreme Court judgment of February 28, 2025 which ordered him to represent the budget to Martin Amaehwule and his 26 colleagues, after he was confirmed as the authentic Speaker and members of the Assembly.

The lawmakers led by Speaker, Martin Amaehwule had also given the Governor 48 hours ultimatum to represent the budget before them.

The governor however, having promised to obey the Apex Court Judgement to the fullest, arrived the residential quarters of the Rivers Assembly members which is being used temporally for legislative activities following the burning of the Assembly complex by yet to be identified persons on October 30th, 2023, with his entourage but met Assembly entrance gate under lock and key.

No reason was given for locking out the governor but Assembly sources said the governor did not officially inform the legislators about his visit and purpose.

Governor Fubara, as a proof of his presence at the Assembly quarters, addressed the media at the entrance gate, explaining that he had made prior attempts to contact Speaker Amaewhule and other lawmakers, even writing a formal letter to inform them of his visit.

He regretted that despite these efforts, he was still barred from entering the premises.

He said; “I am here myself with Members of the State Executive to comply with the Supreme Court judgment.

“Before my arrival, I had already made several attempts. Made phone calls to reach the Speaker and other members and I also did a letter personally transmitted to the Honourable Speaker for this particular visitation, but it is unfortunate that at the gate I can see that the place is completely sealed and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.

“The reason why we are doing this, I have always said it, it is for the interest of our people, which is the most important thing.

“Well, I do not think there is anything to worry about, maybe they are working on the letter, I expect to hear from them maybe after this hour.”

Recalled that the governor had on Sunday invited the lawmakers over to Government House, Port Harcourt for peace meeting but the lawmakers shunned the invitation.

This development marks a new dimension in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The lawmakers however, after the governor had departed the quarters, met and held their normal legislative functions where they called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) to investigate and invite the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, for questioning on the financial activities of the commission, being the Chief Accounting Officer.

The call by the assembly was a follow up to the Warrant of Arrest issued on the RSIEC Chairman and four other members of the Commission.

The request followed a motion sponsored by 26 lawmakers and moved by the Member representing Okrika Constituency, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, urging the House to condemn the refusal of the Chairman of the Commission to subject himself to an investigation by the House and also invite the Commission’s bankers to produce the bank statements of the Commission from 1st January 2024 till date.

Commenting on the Motion, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule stated that by virtue of the provisions of Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution, the House is empowered to conduct investigation on any person, Ministry, Department and Agency within its Legislative powers; and when the Speaker put the question, the House voted in the affirmative, adopting all the prayers of the Motion, emphasising the call on the EFCC and the ICPC to investigate the Chairman and other Commissioners of the Commission.

The Assembly also gave Second Reading to three Bills, and debated the general principles of the Bills, harping on the merits inherent therein.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule commended Members for their robust debate and committed the Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill, which is a Bill for a Law to grant the Rivers State House of Assembly the power, privileges and immunity to carry out its legislative duties, to the House Committee on Rules and Business.

Similarly, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Bill, which is a Bill for a Law to repeal the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018, and to re-enact it to provide for the establishment, composition and functions of the Commission was referred to the House Committee on Commissions and Agencies. While the Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025, a Bill for a Law to repeal the existing Rivers State Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023 and 2024, and to re-enact a new Local Government Law was committed to the House Committee on Local Government.

Meanwhile, Rivers people have reacted differently to the development, while some applauded the governor for taking the bold step to implement the Supreme Court judgments by representing the budget, among others, some residents blamed him for his visit to the Assembly complex accusing him of not being sincere with his reconciliation moves.

A community leader in Obio-Akpor local government area, Mr. George Ephraim, told Journalists that “What the governor did today was to ridicule himself and he doesn’t deserve such a thing, no.

“I commend him for writing to the Assembly and his desire to present the budget in compliance to the Supreme Court Judgment, but, he should have waited for the response, reaction, they call it feedback from the assembly before going there.

“Even in a family, there are disagreements, quarrels but both parties must agree on a day, time and place to discuss and resolve, in this case, the place is obviously the assembly quarters but there was no agreement. I am an Iwhuruoha man, a complete Ikwerre, Rivers man, I am almost 50, I am not in support of any form of impeachment against the governor, because that is not the way to go.

“I want to beg the Honourable Speaker and other members of the Assembly to sheath their sword for the sake of Rivers people.”

On his part, Mr Adindu Chima, a resident of the state said, “Yes, I am very happy with the action of our governor, he tried, God bless him.

“I support it because it means that he wants peace to return back to the state, he does not want to scatter the state, he does not want fight and all those things, he wants peace, he is a good man.

“Well, I don’t know why the assembly locked the gate. What I want to tell them is that we don’t have two Rivers State, Rivers State is one, we cannot also have two governors one time, they should settle and move on.

Another resident, who gave his name as Gomba said, “The Rivers State House of Assembly should not allow themselves to be used to cause problem in Rivers State, please, they should allow peace, please.

“For me, God has blessed us with a good man, a good governor but we are seeing him like a fool, governor Fubara is not a fool, he is not, that he is humble, not like the former governor does not mean he is stupid.

“Let them end this their fight so the state can move forward, people are suffering.”

A youth leader in Port Harcourt, Chimenem Worlu, said, “Well, the governor visiting the assembly this morning without following due process was still a joke taken too far.”

He said, “As a governor of a state, he knows the process of presenting a budget or going to meet the assembly if they are sitting or not but he violated these processes and just went to assembly.”

He alleged that the governor wasn’t at the assembly quarters to actually present the budget but just did a stopover on his way to a programme at Ogoni. “We the Rivers people, we know that the governor has a programme today in Ogoni, Bori, he was going for commissioning and did a by-stop, so he didn’t go to assembly if he is going to the assembly, the assembly is open for him to enter.

“He will write to them with date and time, then they will respond but in this case he didn’t follow due process, it’s still a joke taken too far.

“The step the governor took this morning is very wrong. The truth is that he doesn’t need to pretend that he is not in good relationship with the assembly and that is why due process has to be taken, so the step he took this morning is a wrong one just to create more problems, he is not ready for peace,” he said.

On his part, another Resident, Ikechukwu Matthew, said, “If you (Governor Fubara) had written to the Speaker, you wait for his response. He will have to call his fellow house members for a meeting to inform them. They will have to agree on a suitable date. I love my governor but him no try for this one.”

He stated that “the only challenge the governor has is his followers, his advisers.”

However, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has slammed Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for his approach in seeking a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s political landscape.

Stressing that Nothing will happen if Gov fubara is impeached

Wike deemed Fubara’s public letter to the state House of Assembly as “useless” and an insult to Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers, who he believes should be treated with respect.

“You have had a frosty relationship with a branch of government. If you are a good politician, would you write a letter? Is it by sending a letter signed by the SSG? What an insult! This isn’t how it should be done,” Wike said.

During a media chat in Abuja, Wike emphasized that Fubara should have instead made a direct and private appeal to Amaewhule and his team.

“If you’re a good politician, would you write a public letter? What an insult!” Wike exclaimed. He accused Fubara of prioritizing appearances over genuine problem-solving.

Wike also shared his thoughts on restoring peace in Rivers State, stressing that true peace can only be achieved by taking the right actions.

“When justice is served, peace follows,” he said. “But if the right thing isn’t addressed, how can we talk about peace?” Wike advised Fubara to focus on presenting the budget and submitting the list of commissioners.

Interestingly, Wike’s criticism echoes Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s recent comments, where he also criticized Fubara and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their handling of the Rivers crisis.¹

