March 13, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Ada Chukwudozie, others win CBW – Africa Summit award in Lagos

by Peter Anayo089

 

L-r… Director- General.  Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir ; CEO , Dindu Energy Group. Chidinma Obi; Global Visionary Leadership award,  Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank .. Lady Ada Chukwudozie; President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa (CBW-Africa)  Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole; GMD/Editor-in-Chief. Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; during the CBW-Africa Summit on Synergies for Sustainable Prosperity Uniting Trade, Health Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Clean Energy Solutions in Africa. held at Lagos Oriental Hotel Lekki on 11/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank; Lady Ada Chukwudozie received the Global Visionary Leadership award,  from  Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa   (CBW-Africa)Nana Wanjau. 

R-L…Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa (CBW-Africa)Nana Wanjau;  received Global Visionary Leadership award;  Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank  Lady Ada Chukwudozie;    GMD/Editor-in-Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited; Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; CEO of Mena Allure Fashion, Mrs. Grace Uredi.

L-r…Former Kebbi First Lady (wife of Minister of Budget and Economic Planning).Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank; Lady Ada Chukwudozie; GMD/Editor-in-Chief. Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; An entrepreneur Hajiya Aisha Muhammad .

L-r … GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Funlayo Okeowo; President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa  (CBW-Africa)  Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank  Lady Ada Chukwudozie;   Area Manager (Lagos) Manager of National Inland Waterways Authority, Engr Sarat Braimah.

L-r… Managing Director / CEO · Veritas Kapital Assurance plc Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, received  Woman of Excellence in Leadership award from Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa (CBW-Africa)Nana Wanjau.

L-r … Nigerian film producer and creative entrepreneur, Ego Boyo received an award from Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa (CBW-Africa)Nana Wanjau.

L-r … GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited; Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa with Vice Chairman of Ikorodu Local  Government, Aarebirin Hon. (Dr) Folashade Olabanji-Oba.

L-r… Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Funlayo Okeowo; received an award from Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women – Africa   (CBW-Africa)Nana Wanjau.

Global Visionary Leadership award; Chairman, Board of Directors at Keystone Bank Lady Ada Chukwudozie;  (middle)  pose with friends; during the CBW-Africa Summit on Synergies for Sustainable Prosperity Uniting Trade, Health Innovation, Technological Advancement and Clean Energy Solutions in Africa held at Lagos Oriental hotel lekki on 11/3/2025… PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

