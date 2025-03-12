Union reaffirms Mohammed as ASCSN national President

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has cleared the air on leadership tussle rocking it, affirming that Comrade Shehu Mohammed is its National President.

In a Press Statement issued in Abuja Tuesday, the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo emphasized that Comrade Shehu Mohammed was elected the National President of the Union on Monday 12th August 2024 with other members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) during the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Association held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement signed by Joshua Apebo said the Conference was attended by the Registrar of Trade Unions who represented the Minister of Labour and Employment as well as the President and Secretary General of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

It explained that this followed the expiration of tenure of the former members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on 29th July 2024 having been elected on 29th July 2020 during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Union held at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Union in the statement recalled that on 9th July 2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) while delivering judgment in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/214/2022 held that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by 29th July 2024 having been elected as National President of the Union on 29th July 2020 and that he should be compensated with 3 Million for his legal expenses.

According to ASCSN, it is in consideration of this Court Judgment which clearly stated that Bola Innocent Audu’s tenure ended on 29th July, 2024 and having elected a new leadership of the Association led by Comrade Shehu Muhammed who has been authenticated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Leadership of the TUC that the Association has decided to withdraw the cases at both NICN and the Appeal Court as it was no longer necessary to continue with the matters.

The Union in the statement restated that withdrawal of the cases in court should not be in any way interpreted to mean that Bola Innocent Audu is recognized as the President of the Association.

It, therefore, urged its teeming members to keep faith in the Leadership of the National President of the Union, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, the Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, and other members of the Central Working Committee and disregard any disinformation from detractors about the Association.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2