Transmission lines cut responsible for drop in bulk power supply to Lagos – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that a transmission line snap occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025.

Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the lines cut has resulted in a reduction of approximately 350MW of bulk electricity supply to Lagos area, affecting both Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies.

“This temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas.

“TCN has mobilized its engineers to the site and conveyed necessary materials to repair the snapped sections of the 330kV Omotoso – Ikeja West transmission line.

“Repair work is expected to be completed within three days, after which the full bulk power supply will be restored through the transmission line route.

“TCN apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the government, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution companies, and electricity consumers in Lagos State,” Mbah said.

