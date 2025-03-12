Tanker Explosion: Lagos vows stronger safety measures

The Lagos State Government has vowed to implement stronger safety measures for the movement of hazardous materials, such as gas and petroleum products, within the state.

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi was reacting to the gas tanker explosion that occurred on Otedola Bridge on Tuesday.

“We deeply regret the gas tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, which caused widespread damage and disruption of activities.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and we commend the swift response of emergency services working tirelessly to manage the aftermath.

“This incident reinforces the urgent need for stricter safety protocols for heavy-duty vehicles,” he said.

Osiyemi said the Ministry of Transportation was also intensifying enforcement on the movement of hazardous materials, strengthening regulatory compliance, and implementing enhanced safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

“We call on all transport operators to uphold the highest safety standards and cooperate with government efforts to safeguard lives and property.

“Lagos remains committed to a safer, more resilient transport system for all,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2