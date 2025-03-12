March 12, 2025
Trending now

Guinness Nigeria bags CSR, consumer engagement awards

Tanker Explosion: Lagos vows stronger safety measures

Union reaffirms Mohammed as ASCSN national President

1 dead, 4 injured at Lagos gas tanker explosion

EFCC alerts Nigerians on 58 ponzi scheme operators

Transmission lines cut responsible for drop in bulk power supply to Lagos…

Benue boils as protesters burn LG secretariat, palace, others over killings

Lokpobiri hosts OTL Africa Downstream CEO, expresses government’s commitment to developing local…

PENGASSAN pickets Sterling Oil over expatriate abuse, unfair labour practices,

NEITI calls for gender inclusion in extractive sector governance

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tanker Explosion: Lagos vows stronger safety measures

by Peter Anayo0119

The Lagos State Government has vowed to implement stronger safety measures for the movement of hazardous materials, such as gas and petroleum products, within the state.

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi was reacting to the gas tanker explosion that occurred on Otedola Bridge on Tuesday.

“We deeply regret the gas tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, which caused widespread damage and disruption of activities.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and we commend the swift response of emergency services working tirelessly to manage the aftermath.

“This incident reinforces the urgent need for stricter safety protocols for heavy-duty vehicles,” he said.

Osiyemi said the Ministry of Transportation was also intensifying enforcement on the movement of hazardous materials, strengthening regulatory compliance, and implementing enhanced safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

“We call on all transport operators to uphold the highest safety standards and cooperate with government efforts to safeguard lives and property.

“Lagos remains committed to a safer, more resilient transport system for all,” he said.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu urged to immortalise Humphrey Nwosu by naming INEC HQ after him

Peter Anayo

Ifon, Ilobu, Erin-Osun boundary crisis: Osun Govt inaugurates 100-member resolution committee  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

FG announces fare for Hajj pilgrims 2025

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO