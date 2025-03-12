Rivers: Tinubu calls for adherence to the rule of law to restore peace

. I’ll implement Supreme Court judgement in full –Fubara

.As Chief Judge inaugurates judicial quarters

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu, addressing political leaders from the South-South on Tuesday in Abuja, emphasised the critical need for adherence to the rule of law in Rivers State to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

During a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), President Tinubu reiterated that respect for the judiciary is crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

The President advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the judiciary’s interpretations of the Constitution be respected.

“I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes.

“I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals.

“Nigeria is a great country. To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.

“We reached an agreement, written agreement, and both parties signed.”

The President said stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability,” he added.

President Tinubu told the delegation that his priority remains community development, particularly projects and programmes that positively impact citizens.

“Go back home and take charge of peace. If you need me, let me know. I have given the situation enough time and enough consideration. We cannot fall back, and we will not. The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected,” President Tinubu said.

The President commended the leadership of the Niger Delta.

“I have seen what you have tolerated in the region. Community development is very close to my heart. The leader of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventurers around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.

“I sincerely thank you for bringing up those issues. And for doing what you are doing for the country. Nigeria is too big for anyone. And greater than anyone. It is so great. That greatness must come from us through our determination, perseverance and endurance to do all we can to improve it.”

President Tinubu thanked the delegation for acknowledging the efforts to stimulate the economy for more sustainable and predictable growth.

“We cannot achieve Eldorado in one day. But we are on the path to it. We will succeed by the grace of God Almighty. We are resetting the economy, and it looks far better. We have funds for our children in college. Our medical colleges are also getting equipped,” he said.

The President noted that the ongoing coastal road project will create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country.

“We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States,” he stated.

King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the President for his commitment to South-South well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and co-chair of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, called for further intervention in the Rivers State crises.

Attah, who also chairs the reconciliation committee set up by PANDEF in Rivers State, said the political crises in Rivers State threaten national stability and deserve more attention.

“Instability there has far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

He praised the President’s reforms, including power devolution and regional development recognition, and urged focus on infrastructure, seaports, environmental sustainability, and fiscal federalism in the South-South.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth and women groups.

However, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will fully

implement the February 28, 2025 judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the State which was against them, for the interest of the state.

The Governor maintained that what is important, in all of the happenings that had been witnessed, has been the protection of the interest of Rivers State because it must be above whatever personal interest that anybody could hold and canvass.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance during the inauguration of the new Judges’ Quarters, a housing facility completed by his administration for Judges indigenous to Rivers State by birth or marriage, at Old GRA, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The Governor explained: “It has not been an easy 16 months, but what is important is the interest of our State, which must be above our personal interest. I want to say it here, very loud and clear to everyone, the Supreme Court has given a judgement, my administration is going to implement the judgement to its fullest.The reason is clear: It is not about me, it is about the good of this State.”

Governor Fubara alluded to the quantum of loss, in terms of money expended, in prosecuting the political crisis, on both sides, which has gone to waste, regrettably.

Such financial resources and other efforts, he said, would be more profitable, if they were synergised, and channelled to courses that promoted the genuine well-being and good of the State, adding that something more reassuring would have been showcased.

Governor Fubara stated: “Thank God where we are today, I can assure you publicly that, any day, any time, I have not gone back on that my statement: that nothing (no price) is too big to pay for peace in this State, because at the end of the day, it is about our people. It is not about me, I will leave office but the good work that I have done will speak for me and will defend my generation.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara emphasised that it further shows that his administration takes the issue of welfare, particularly of judicial officers, seriously, explaining that his administration inherited the project and with reports from the Ministry of Justice and some concerns from the Judiciary, it became imperative to continue with it.

He said, “We give glory to God that today, we have completed this project, and we are willing and ready to hand it over to the lucky judges who are going to live here so that they can perform their duties effectively.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the need for proper maintenance of the housing facility and the entire premises so that it can offer required satisfaction, maximally, and assured the Executive’s readiness to provide support in that regard.

Performing the inauguaration, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, recalled how he laid the foundation stone of the project, which was initiated by the immediate past administration on May 22, 2023, and thanked Governor Fubara for continuing and completing the project, which now represents another milestone and great accomplishment for the Rivers State Judiciary.

He added, “We are pleased with this landmark achievement, which represents the continuation of the policy of providing befitting residential accommodation for judges of Rivers State on owner-occupier basis or monetary ground in lieu there-off. This is backed by the Rivers State Housing Scheme for Judicial Officers Law No. 10 of 2021 passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, and signed into law by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State.

“The Rivers State Government, in the past years, has been in the fore-front in ensuring that judges are quartered while in service, and in recent years, has gone further to allocate official quarters to judges on the basis of owner-occupier or monetary ground of a fixed sum in lieu there-off.

“The policy of providing official accommodation for judges on owner-occupier basis or monetary ground in lieu there-off has reduced greatly the pressure on judicial officers who hitherto struggle to build retirement home while in service with limited resources. Such pressure and desire to own retirement home in time past was a major concern and have its own impact on job performance”, he added.

In her address, the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, explained that the Rivers State Housing Scheme for Judicial Officers, Law No. 10 of 2021 established a housing scheme for judicial officers who must be indigenes of Rivers State either by birth or marriage.

Mrs Clapton-Ogolo said: “The scheme provides for ownership of a decent accommodation in the state by every judicial officer who is an indigene of Rivers State or married to an indigene of Rivers State or monetization of the accommodation, subject to the approval of the government.

“In accordance with the above law, today, the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State will commission seven duplexes of five bedrooms, which are exquisitely furnished. Our judges deserve nothing less. I pray that these duplexes will not just be a living houses for our judges, but homes where our judges will find peace and rest as they discharge their duties, as judges, to God and to men,” she added.

