March 12, 2025
Trending now

PENGASSAN pickets Sterling Oil over expatriate abuse, unfair labour practices,

NEITI calls for gender inclusion in extractive sector governance

Axxela Clarifies Land Ownership Dispute in Umuseti Community, Delta State

11Plc Sets the Standard for Integrity and Quality Service in Nigeria’s Petroleum…

FG to support PETROAN expand CNG distribution outlets – Minister

UBA to host special business series on Women’s Impact on Industries Thursday

Operation Fansan Yamma: Troops destroy terrorist infrastructure in forest west of Kaura…

Block all pornographic websites in Nigeria, Reps urge NCC

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 12, 2025

Alleged sexual harassment: Natasha drags NASS to Inter Parliamentary Union, seeks protection…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Operation Fansan Yamma: Troops destroy terrorist infrastructure in forest west of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State

by Peter Anayo072

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA under 1 Brigade Mobile Strike Teams have successfully conducted offensive operations against identified terrorist enclaves west of Kaura Namoda (Daji Yamma) in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State on 10 March 2025.

 

According to the statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel  Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media stated during the operation, troops engaged the terrorists at the hideout of notorious kingpin Dan Sa’adia, where many terrorists were neutralized through coordinated air and ground assaults.

 

Among those neutralised was a key kingpin identified as Babangida. Items recovered from Dan Sa’adia’s hideout include one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver, and one PKT magazine.

 

In addition, troops successfully cleared another hideout at Gidan Rugga, where they recovered a pair of woodland camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, and Baofeng radio chargers.

 

Troops also reopened the Kungurki – Walo road, which had previously been obstructed by the terrorists.

 

Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terrorist hideouts and restoring socio-economic activities in the region.

 

We urge local communities to support these efforts for a safer and more prosperous communities.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Osun govt files N3bn lawsuit against MTN over alleged defamation

Editor

Black valentine day as trailer kills many in Anambra community

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO