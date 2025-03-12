Operation Fansan Yamma: Troops destroy terrorist infrastructure in forest west of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA under 1 Brigade Mobile Strike Teams have successfully conducted offensive operations against identified terrorist enclaves west of Kaura Namoda (Daji Yamma) in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State on 10 March 2025.

According to the statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media stated during the operation, troops engaged the terrorists at the hideout of notorious kingpin Dan Sa’adia, where many terrorists were neutralized through coordinated air and ground assaults.

Among those neutralised was a key kingpin identified as Babangida. Items recovered from Dan Sa’adia’s hideout include one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver, and one PKT magazine.

In addition, troops successfully cleared another hideout at Gidan Rugga, where they recovered a pair of woodland camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, and Baofeng radio chargers.

Troops also reopened the Kungurki – Walo road, which had previously been obstructed by the terrorists.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating terrorist hideouts and restoring socio-economic activities in the region.

We urge local communities to support these efforts for a safer and more prosperous communities.

