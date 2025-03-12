Ondo APC excited over Supreme Court verdict against PDP

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo state has lauded the judgement of the Supreme Court nullifying the litigation brought by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Agboola Alfred Ajayi, regarding the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State.

According to the APC State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin,the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the resounding victory of our Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by declaring Ajayi’s suit as baseless, frivolous, and lacking in merit is a commendable affirmation of the will of the people.

He said the ruling reinforced the notion that attempts to overturn a legitimate electoral mandate through the courts are not only misguided but ultimately futile.

According to Adetimehin,”at the recent election, Agboola Ajayi faced a historic defeat, with the APC candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, achieving an unprecedented 18-0 victory across all eighteen local government areas in the state.

“Despite this clear mandate from the electorate, Ajayi shamelessly sought to challenge the outcome, believing that the courts might entertain his unfounded claims that had no bearing on the electoral process.

“Furthermore, the PDP’s attempts to nullify the election of Governor Aiyedatiwa on challenges of legitimacy to contest as APC candidate alongside Deputy Governor Dr. Adelami over alleged discrepancies regarding his name change, reflect the actions of a jester seeking attention that they do not merit. Such distractions will not deter us from our mission of progress and development for Ondo State.

“The Supreme Court has now put this matter to rest, allowing our Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami, to focus on the critical responsibilities entrusted to them by the citizens of our great state. The time for governance is now, and we are committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to our people.

Adetimehin extended felicitations to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami, for this well-deserved victory, saying “Your leadership is a testament to the trust placed in you by the people, and I’m confident that you will continue to serve with integrity and dedication.

“Together, we will work towards a brighter future for Ondo State, ensuring that the voices of our citizens are heard and their needs addressed.

