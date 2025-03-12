NEITI calls for gender inclusion in extractive sector governance

UGO AMADI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has called for the gender inclusivity in the policy making positions in the extractive industry to enhance the principles of fairness and unlock the full potentials of our nation.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji made the call at a special event to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) held at NEITI House, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, highlighting the theme of this year’s IWD “Invest in Women: Accelerate Action.” noted that “Globally, the extractive industry has been characterized by a significant gender imbalance. Women remain underrepresented in key top positions, often facing barriers that hinder their full participation and advancement”.

According to Dr. Orji, with women constituting a mere 12% of the labour force in the extractive sector, “The disparity limits the potential of half of the world’s population and deprives the industry of diverse perspectives essential for sustainable growth and innovation”.

He called on policy makers at all levels of governance to foster a wider space for inclusion, gender equity, and support within our society, particularly in the extractive sector and governance at large especially at the leadership level where there is a deep yawning gap.

Dr Orji explained that the current rate of progress, achieving full gender parity is projected to take until 2158 years, approximately five generations from now, which protracted timeline he affirms is unacceptable. He called for immediate and concerted efforts to dismantle “systemic barriers and biases impeding women’s advancement.”

The Executive Secretary further emphasized that: “The business case for investing in women has never been clearer. To address these disparities, we must implement inclusive policies that promote gender diversity, empower women with the necessary skills and knowledge to ascend to leadership positions, ensure accountability for commitments to equity, and foster a supportive culture.”

Dr Orji stated that the underrepresentation of women in both the extractive sector and governance is not merely a matter of social justice; it is an issue that impacts economic efficiency and sustainable development, with diverse leadership teams under women known to foster innovation, enhance decision-making, and improve organizational performance.

While commending the realm of governance in Nigeria, he noted that women’s representation at the federal level in Nigeria has seen some progress, yet much remains to be achieved. While there have been notable appointments of women to ministerial and other key positions, the overall percentage of women in federal governance roles does not yet reflect a balanced or equitable representation especially in elected positions.

“As we deliberate today, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society. By ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate and lead in the extractive sector and governance, we not only uphold the principles of fairness but also unlock the full potential of our nation”. Dr Orji reaffirmed.

The keynote speaker at this year’s NEITI IWD, the President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and General Counsel at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor, underscored the importance of commemoration of Women’s Day as an opportunity to assess the progress that has been made on gender equality.

Mrs. Okoroafor commended NEITI’s leadership for its initiative to celebrate women adding that the theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ calls for rapid progress in achieving gender equality and the need to confront the persistent challenges women face globally, while exploring ways to mitigate them.

The FIDA President also commended NEITI’s efforts on gender reporting within the extractive sector, a requirement by the global EITI, noting that the exercise will foster inclusivity and accountability. She identified key challenges faced by women, which include “Societal mindset, low self-expectations, and cultural barriers. Women should however, be professional, competent, and result-driven, integrating technology into their work and uphold integrity”, Mrs Ezinwa emphasised

The Representative of Women/Geoscientists on the NEITI Board, Former President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers-APWEN, and an Extractive Industries Expert, Engr. Mrs. Nkechi Isigwe, highlighted that this year’s Women’s Day celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in advancing gender inclusion in the extractive industry.

Engr. Isigwe emphasized that women have consistently demonstrated leadership and resilience in the extractive industry. She noted that NEITI is well-positioned to push for further inclusion and change in the sector. Engr Isigwe commended NEITI’s commitment to promoting gender inclusion in the extractive sector and fostering a better operating environment.

A Public Health Consultant, Dr. (Mrs.) Amede Osakwe, who spoke on “Public Health and Career Women in the 21st Century” explained that women are an integral part of humanity—indispensable co-pilots of life who nurture and contribute to societal progress.

According to Dr. Osakwe, “Addressing women’s health issues and challenges is crucial for a thriving and sustainable world”.

Dr. Osakwe highlighted some workplace challenges faced by women, such as gender-insensitivity and called for more inclusive policies to bridge these gaps. She reiterated that: “Organizations with strong female representation consistently outperform their peers in productivity, innovation, and employee retention. What was once framed as a matter of social responsibility has emerged as an undeniable strategic imperative.”

The Country Officer, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Ms. Tengii Ikoli in her goodwill message, applauded NEITI for creating a platform where women can connect and exchange ideas.

Ms. Ikoli noted that as the energy transition progresses, women who have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s development are often left behind. She called for action to advocate for women’s rights at all levels of government and society.

The commemoration of IWD underscored NEITI’s alignment with global EITI standards, which require implementing countries to promote greater diversity in decision-making, document and publicly disclose women’s participation, and address gender, social, and environmental issues in the extractive industries