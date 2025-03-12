Guinness Nigeria bags CSR, consumer engagement awards

Guinness Nigeria has bagged second and third place in the Consumer Protection (CP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) categories respectively at the 2024 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) award ceremony.

Girish Sharma, Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, via a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that the company continued to set standards for impact-driven initiatives and brand excellence.

Sharma said that winning the award reinforced the company’s dedication to making a ”real difference”; whether by empowering women through Plan W or creating unforgettable experiences with its brands.

He added that consumer-focused engagement was at the heart of everything the company does.

“These accolades are a testament to our incredible team, our valued consumers, and our unwavering drive for excellence.

“The ADVAN award for CSR Campaign of the year recognises Plan W, Guinness Nigeria’s long-standing initiative inaugurated in 2019 to empower vulnerable women across Nigeria,” he said.

Sharma explained that the Plan W programme provided women, often struggling single mothers, physically or visually impaired, with capacity building for setting up small micro businesses.

He added that it supported with trade assets, and business mentorship, enabling them to establish and sustain businesses.

According to him, till date, Plan W has benefited more than 1,400 women across eight states, including 10 per cent of participants living with disabilities.

The Guinness Nigeria MD said that the Guinness Nigeria’s Smirnoff Ice “Chill and Win Big” campaign, which secured 2nd place, was recognised for its bold and innovative approach to consumer engagement.

Yinka Bakare, Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, said the company, aside marketing products, create movements, culture-shaping experiences, and connections that matter.

According to him, ‘Chill and Win Big’ was more than a promotion; it was a bold statement about how we reward loyalty and bring excitement to our consumers’ lives.

He said that the recognition underscored the company’s commitment to pioneering industry-defining campaigns that push boundaries, captivate audiences, and cement its brands as market leaders.

Bakare added that the company would continue to raise the bar, delivering groundbreaking experiences that keep consumers engaged and excited.

“With these latest recognitions, Guinness Nigeria continues to cement its reputation as a leader in sustainability-driven initiatives and consumer engagement.

“The company’s ongoing investments in CSR programmes like Plan W and dynamic marketing campaigns underscore its commitment to delivering impact beyond business success.

“As the industry evolves, Guinness Nigeria remains at the forefront, driving innovation, inclusivity, and consumer engagement in ways that shape market trends and redefine brand experiences.

“Its recent achievements at the ADVAN Awards serve as further validation of the company’s ability to balance commercial success with social impact, setting a benchmark for others in the industry,” he said.