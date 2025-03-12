Gov Adeleke spends N150bn on roads, education, health in 2nd phase of Infrastructure Plan

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced the allocation of N159.15 billion for the second phase of his administration’s infrastructure development plan on roads, education, and healthcare.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Tuesday, Adeleke stressed that the infra plan focuses on enhancing the state’s road network, upgrading educational facilities, and improving healthcare delivery across the state.

Adeleke further reaffirmed that as government-standing policy, “we are not borrowing a kobo for the funding of these projects” but from Federation Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), among others.

According to him, “The following inherited projects will be taken to a new milestone this year, which includes Osogbo – Iwo – Oyo State Boundary Road, Osogbo – Ikirun – Insha – Kwara State Boundary.

“While the following fresh road projects are slated for implementation this year.

Reconstruction of Ejigbo- Isoko -Aye-Oguro road. Dualisation of Odo Ori Junction-Post Office Junction-Adeeke Junction with spur to Oluwo Palace. Rehabilitation of Ejigbo – Iwo Road. Construction of Iragberi-Ikotun-Ara Road. Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere – Ojoro Road, Phase One.

Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere -Ojoro Road, Phase Two. Dualisation of State Secretariat RoundAbout, Abeere-Ojoro road, phase three. Reconstruction of Ijebu Jesa – Ere – Ilahun – Ibokun with the reconstruction of the failed bridge. Dualisation of Ila township road. Reconstruction of Ada – Ibokun – Ilase – Idominasi. This is a 32 kilometers road. Upgrading, lighting, and beautification of the State Capita’s major roads and RoundAbouts.

“The following schools are slated for rehabilitation across the selected districts: Renovation of a School Hall and School Pavillion At Ede High School, Ede. Renovation of a Block of Four Classrooms at C.A.C. Grammar School, Ede. Renovation of School Building at Agboran School of Science, Ede. Renovation of Oranmiyan Memorial Grammar School, Ile-Ife. Renovation of One (1) Examination Hall At Seventh Day Adventist Grammar Sch, Ife. Renovation of a Block of Four Classrooms at St. David’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife. Construction of 1 Modern Administrative Office in Ilesa Zonal Education Office, Ilesa. Renovation of 2 Blocks of 8 Classrooms And An Examination Hall At Ogedengbe School of Science, Ilesa. Renovation of School Hall at Community High School, Ilesa.

“Renovation of 2 Block 6 Classrooms at Islamic High School, Ikire. Renovation of 2 Blocks of 8 Classrooms at St. Augustine’s Commercial Grammar School, Ikire. Renovation of Methodist Grammar School, Iwo. Renovation of Science Laboratory at Oke Ile Grammar School, Oke-Ila. Renovation Of 2 Blocks Of 8 Classrooms At Unity School, Iragbiji. Renovation of a Block of 4 Classrooms at Ekusa Community Grammar School, Ekusa. Renovation at Nawarudeen Grammar School, Osogbo, Osogbo. Renovation of a School Hall at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo. Renovation of a Block of School Hall at St. Mark’s Commercial High School, Osogbo.”

While speaking on the health projects he remarked that Renovation of the remaining 124 PHC would be completed.

“I want to reiterate that, as our standing policy, we are not borrowing a kobo for the funding of these projects. Our approach to funding the new infrastructure plan is to rely on state allocations from the Federation Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and special funds accruing from the return of funds owed to the states by the Federal Government.

“We will also be cutting waste and costs while deploying our local content policy to boost the local economy. On the local content, Osun money will continue to flow within the Osun economy. We will continue to engage our local companies, local engineers, suppliers, and artisans,” he added.

