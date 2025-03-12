EFCC warns Nigerians against 58 illegal investment firms

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a public warning about 58 companies allegedly operating illegal Ponzi schemes across the country, in a bid to protect Nigerians from fraudulent investment schemes.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity at the EFCC, these companies are not registered with either the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Both regulators, in separate communications with the EFCC, denied authorizing these entities to operate investment services.

The EFCC has already taken legal action against several of these companies.

While five have been convicted, another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting a review of their cases.

The remaining companies are pending arraignment.

The flagged companies are Wales Kingdom Capital, Bethseida Group of Companies, AQM Capital Limited, Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited, Brickwall Global Investment Limited, Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech, Green Eagles Agricbusiness Solution Limited, Richfield Multiconcepts Limited, Forte Asset Management Limited, (Biss Networks Nigeria Limited, S Mobile Netzone Limited, Pristine Mobile Network), Letsfarm Integrated Services, Bara Finance & Investment Limited, Vicampro Farms Limited, Brooks Network Limited, Gas Station Supply Services Limited, Brass & Books Limited, (Annexation Biz Concept & Maitanbuwal Global Venturescrowdyvest Limited,) and Crowdyvest Limited, Others are : Jadek Agro Connect Limited, Adeeva Capital Limited, Oxford International Group and Oxford Gold Integrated, Skapomah Global Limited, MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited, TRJ Company Limited, Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, Quintessential Investment Company, Adeprinz Global Enterprises, Rockstar Establishment Limited, SU.Global Investment, Citi Trust Funding PLC, Farm Buddy, Eatrich 369 Farms & Food, Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited, Farm Sponsors Limited, Cititrust Credit Limited, Farmfunded Agroservices Limited, Adamakin Investment & Works Limited.

The rest include: Cititrust Holding PLC, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited, Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited, Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited, Farm 360 & Agriculture Company, Requid Technologies Limited, West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited, NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins, XY Connect Investment Limited, River Branch Unique Investment Limited, Hallmark Capital Limited, CJC Markets Limited, Crowd One Investment, Farmkart Foods Limited, KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited, Holibiz Finance Limited, Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services, Servapps Nigeria Limited, Barrick Gold Mining Company and 360 Agric Partners Limited.

The commission urged Nigerians to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any investment scheme before committing their funds.

It reiterated its commitment to monitoring the financial sector, preventing fraud, and using its anti-corruption mandate to safeguard the economy from exploitative operators.

