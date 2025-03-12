March 12, 2025
Block all pornographic websites in Nigeria, Reps urge NCC

by Peter Anayo072

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling on the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to direct Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the country to immediately block all websites that host obscene and pornographic content.

 

The House also directed the NCC to apply the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against defaulting Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to Block Internet Websites Hosting Pornographic Contents and Sanction Defaulting Internet Service Providers (ISPS)” moved by Rep. Dalhatu Taofiki during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Taofiki observed that the rise of explicit content on the internet was becoming a widespread issue, yet no significant measures have been implemented to address this concern in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria upholds strong religious values, with all major faiths in the country opposing indecent exposure and immoral content in any form.

The lawmaker further noted that several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have established laws prohibiting the distribution and access to such materials within their jurisdictions.

“Concerned deeply that some of the immediate effects of viewing pornographic contents include causing deception in marriage and which may later on, affect family life, promoting adultery, prostitution and many unreal expectations that can result in dangerous promiscuous behavior; leading to addiction, escalation, desensitization and acting out sexually by one person, change of attitude towards oneself and his family,” Taofiki stated.

The lawmaker acknowledged the warnings from respected experts in psychology and sociology regarding the negative effects such content may have on individuals’ mental and social well-being.

The House therefore adopted the motion and mandated its Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure the implementation and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

 

