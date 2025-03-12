Benue boils as protesters burn LG secretariat, palace, others over killings

The Benue Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the burning of the Gwer West Local Government Secretariat, Ter Nagi Palace, and many other infrastructures by protesters.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi that the command was aware of the ongoing security breach in Naka, Gwer West LG headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the angry youths were protesting the killing of three people by assailants.

Anene said the commissioner of police has already moved to the area with other tactical teams to restore peace and order.

Gwer West LGA Chairman Mr Victor Ormin also confirmed the incident to the newsmen.

Ormin said that the incident began as a peaceful protest before it was hijacked by hoodlums.

“Yes, they burnt down the secretariat and the Ter Nagi Palace.

“Three protection guards were killed in Gyaruwa; when their bodies were brought to Naka, it sparked protest from the youth, and it was taken over by hoodlums,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse told newsmen that he was away for a medical check-up and was on his way back to Naka.

Abomtse said his palace with many valuables, including three vehicles and motorcycles, was burnt.

