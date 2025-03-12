March 12, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Axxela Clarifies Land Ownership Dispute in Umuseti Community, Delta State

by Editor058

The management  of Axxela Limited has clarified  the issues surrounding the Land Ownership Dispute in Umuseti Community, Delta State , as it reaffirms that the company is totally  commitment to global best practices that uphold legal processes, community interests, and sustainable development

 

in a statement made available to  Daily Champion , it reads ‘’Our attention has been drawn to media reports regarding a community dispute concerning land acquired for a planned gas processing plant in Umuseti, Delta State. As a responsible corporate organisation, we wish to clarify the facts and reaffirm our commitment to global best practices that uphold legal processes, community interests, and sustainable development.’’

 

Lawful Acquisition of Land

The land in question was acquired following rigorous due diligence and in full compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory frameworks. This includes extensive consultation with the relevant family houses, engagement with related authorities and adherence to all statutory procedures governing such transactions.  We have also obtained a registered deed of assignment for which the Governor’s consent was obtained in December 2024, demonstrating our lawful purchase of the land.

 

Commitment to Stakeholder Engagement

Axxela places high value on proactive and strategic engagement with host communities. Prior to the acquisition, we engaged in extensive discussions with key stakeholders, including family representatives, local leaders and community representatives, to ensure utmost transparency and mutual understanding.

Addressing Community Concerns

We remain committed to resolving any perceived community issues through dialogue with anyone who may feel aggrieved in this matter. We strongly discourage the spread of misinformation that could escalate tensions or misrepresent our brand’s integrity.

Focus on Development and Economic Growth

The planned gas processing facility is a strategic investment that will bring immense benefits to the community, including job creation, local business opportunities, and infrastructure development. The facility will also foster long-term partnerships that drive shared prosperity.

We urge the public and media to verify information before dissemination and to support efforts to ensure peaceful operations.

