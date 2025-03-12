March 12, 2025
Energy

11Plc Sets the Standard for Integrity and Quality Service in Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry

by Editor058

UGO AMADI

11Plc, a leading player in Nigeria’s petroleum marketing industry, has set a shining example for others to follow with its unwavering commitment to integrity and quality service. The company’s swift response to a recent incident at one of its Mobil service stations in Lagos demonstrates its dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and customer satisfaction.

 

As a company that prioritizes excellence, 11Plc encourages its customers to hold it to the highest standards, and invites them to report any concerns or feedback through its official customer service channels. With a strong focus on quality service and integrity, 11Plc remains a trusted and reliable partner for customers across Nigeria.ality service. Following a recent incident involving unacceptable conduct by attendants at one of its Mobil service stations in Lagos, the company took swift and decisive action, demonstrating its zero-tolerance policy for misconduct.

 

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated on social media, does not reflect the company’s values, and 11Plc has assured the public that it remains dedicated to ensuring that its staff adheres to the highest standards of integrity and customer service.

