11Plc, a leading player in Nigeria’s petroleum marketing industry, has set a shining example for others to follow with its unwavering commitment to integrity and quality service. The company’s swift response to a recent incident at one of its Mobil service stations in Lagos demonstrates its dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and customer satisfaction.

As a company that prioritizes excellence, 11Plc encourages its customers to hold it to the highest standards, and invites them to report any concerns or feedback through its official customer service channels. With a strong focus on quality service and integrity, 11Plc remains a trusted and reliable partner for customers across Nigeria.

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated on social media, does not reflect the company’s values, and 11Plc has assured the public that it remains dedicated to ensuring that its staff adheres to the highest standards of integrity and customer service.