33.8 C
Lagos
March 12, 2025
Trending now

Union reaffirms Mohammed as ASCSN national President

1 dead, 4 injured at Lagos gas tanker explosion

EFCC alerts Nigerians on 58 ponzi scheme operators

Transmission lines cut responsible for drop in bulk power supply to Lagos…

Benue boils as protesters burn LG secretariat, palace, others over killings

Lokpobiri hosts OTL Africa Downstream CEO, expresses government’s commitment to developing local…

PENGASSAN pickets Sterling Oil over expatriate abuse, unfair labour practices,

NEITI calls for gender inclusion in extractive sector governance

Axxela Clarifies Land Ownership Dispute in Umuseti Community, Delta State

11Plc Sets the Standard for Integrity and Quality Service in Nigeria’s Petroleum…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

1 dead, 4 injured at Lagos gas tanker explosion

by Peter Anayo045

A gas tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, has claimed the life of one person with four others sustaining injury, while 14 vehicles were destroyed.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Territorial Office, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday night.

Farinloye added that the explosion, which occurred around 2030hrs at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, affected one commercial-storey building and damaged four shops.

According to him, the incident occurred when a fully loaded gas tanker fell while trying to access the express way from Otedola Estate road.

He listed emergency responders at the scene to include, NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the fire service, the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sanwo-Olu didn’t sue EFCC over alleged plan to arrest, prosecute him after tenure

Editor

Gov Mufwang, DOPPA, Gyang Bere install transformer for Plateau community after 10yrs in darkness

Editor

NAFDAC seals popular Cemetery Mkt in Aba, shuts down 250 factories accused of producing fake beverages, other consumables.

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO