Wife of Abia Gov. rescues young woman from Drug-Induced mental crisis

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The wife of the Governor of Abia State, Her Excellency Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, has stepped in to rescue and rehabilitate a young woman battling a severe drug-induced mental health crisis.

The story of Miss Glory Benjamin, a young woman whose harrowing struggle with drug addiction had gone viral on social media, caught the attention of Mrs. Otti, through Lord Zeus’s page on Instagram. Found wandering the streets of Asaba, Delta State, in critical condition, her plight reflected the devastating consequences of substance abuse.

Mrs. Otti, learning that she is from Abia, immediately reached out to the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abia State, Mr. Chidi Nnadi, to coordinate a swift response. With their combined efforts, Miss Benjamin was rescued and taken for medical assessment, where doctors confirmed she had been battling addiction to dangerous drugs including, methamphetamine, cannabis, and cigarettes, substances that had taken a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

Mrs. Otti immediately arranged for Miss Benjamin’s immediate admission into a rehabilitation center in Aba, personally assuming responsibility for the cost of her treatment and recovery.

Her intervention is more than just an act of kindness; it is a statement of purpose, a commitment to ensuring that every individual struggling with addiction is given a real chance at healing and reintegration into society.

Speaking on the broader fight against drug abuse, NDLEA Commander Nnadi acknowledged Mrs. Otti’s leadership, noting that while 40 individuals are currently undergoing rehabilitation, an additional 60 are awaiting admission, and 40 drug traffickers have been successfully prosecuted. He emphasized the need for a collective approach to tackling drug abuse, highlighting its devastating impact on families and communities.

Mrs. Otti’s advocacy goes beyond individual interventions. As Chairperson of the Abia State Drug Control Committee, she has been a strong force in drug prevention, awareness, and rehabilitation efforts. Under her leadership, the Abia State Government has expanded its support to NDLEA by providing an additional drug treatment and rehabilitation center in Umuahia, strengthening the state’s capacity to help those in need.

Two recovering patients at the rehabilitation center shared their stories, testimonies of how addiction had once controlled their lives, and how structured support and rehabilitation have given them a second chance.

Their words serve as a reminder that every life is worth saving and that with the right help, recovery is possible.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2